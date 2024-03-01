Ohio State football offers 2025 4-star running back from Mississippi

There is going to be a need for running backs for Ohio State football next season, and it seems like head coach Ryan Day knows it.

TreVeyon Henderson will exhaust his eligibility, while Quinshon Judkins should be off to the NFL as well as an early entry player. Lost both will take a hit off of the Buckeyes depth, so an offer out to Mississippi’s Akylin Dear makes perfect sense.

The 6-foot, 1-inch and 200-pound running back is one of the best in the country, ranking as the No. 4 player at his position and 68th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Ohio State currently does not have a running back commit in Dear’s class.

