Ohio State football offers 2025 Indiana defensive end while on a visit

The spring visits to Columbus for high school recruits has begun, and for one Ohio State target, it was a trip worth making.

Indianapolis 2025 defensive end, Damien Shanklin, took a visit to see the Buckeyes practicing today and while he was on his visit got an offer from the coaching staff. The 6-foot, 4-inch, 230-pound edge rusher has scheduled some official visits for this summer, but not currently a return visit to Ohio State.

After what transpired today, you would have to expect that the nation’s No. 108 overall player and 10th edge rusher according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings will be back to Columbus sometime later in this cycle.

Currently the Buckeyes have Zahir Mathis committed at the position, and are most likely added a few more prospects at defensive end for the 2025 cycle.

