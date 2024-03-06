Ohio State football offers 2025 Maryland offensive tackle

In the 2025 class, Ohio State football is looking to add multiple offensive lineman like it does with virtually every cycle.

Already in the fold is Ohioan Carter Lowe, who is regarded as one of the best players at his position in the country. Although Maryland’s Joshua Blackston doesn’t have the same recruiting pedigree as Lowe, he was still offered a scholarship by the Buckeye staff on Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 275-pound tackle isn’t currently ranked by any of the major services, but the Ohio State coaching staff saw enough to pull the trigger on a scholarship. This is Blackston’s eleventh reported offer, as the Buckeyes joined Virginia Tech, Boston College, Maryland and others.

It may seem odd, considering Blackston not being ranked and also having an unimpressive offer list, but there have been many instances where Ohio State is the first major school to go after a prospect and many others follow.

