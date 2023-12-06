Ohio State football offers 2025 Texas 4-star wide receiver

Many coaches have hit the road this week to visit recruits, but that hasn’t stopped Ohio State football from making evaluations and sending out offers.

One of the players they deemed worthy enough for a scholarship was 2025 Texas wide receiver, Kaliq Lockett. The 6-foot, 2-inch and 175-pound prospect is viewed as one of the nation’s best. He’s ranked as the No. 11 player at his position and 93rd overall in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Buckeyes now have joined the likes of LSU, Michigan, Florida, USC, Penn State and others in offering Lockett, many coming within the past few days.

The reaction of the Ohio State offer was different than others, as Lockett used the words “wow” and “extremely blessed” when announcing the good news. Hopefully this is good early news for the Buckeyes and the star receiver.

