Ohio State football offers 2025 in-state wide receiver committed to Kentucky

It seems like Ohio State football’s depth chart is scaring away more than a few of its top 2025 targets, especially at wide receiver.

The Buckeyes do have commits from Quincy Porter, De’Zie Jones and Bodpegn Miller, but the coaching staff was looking to add one or two more elite players to join them. It currently doesn’t look like that will be the case as on Sunday they offered in-state receiver Preston Bowman, who is currently committed to Kentucky.

The Pickerington North product stands 6-feet and weighs 190-pounds, and is ranked as the country’s No. 1242 player and 179th wide receiver according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Although his recruiting ranking may not be very high at all, if Ohio State makes an offer, especially at receiver, you know it’s going after a very good player. It remains to be seen how much of an impact the scholarship will have on Bowman.

Ohio State offered Preston Bowman this morning. He says he is still solid with his Kentucky decision. @Bill_Kurelic @EdwardsCBS https://t.co/dMllQw63Bc — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) June 23, 2024

This report from 247Sports Allan Trieu makes it seem like he’s firm with the Wildcats, but an Ohio State offer is typically a game-changer.

