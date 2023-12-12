Ohio State football offers 2025 Virginia running back

Ohio State football has been focusing on closing out its 2024 recruiting class along with adjusting its transfer portal prospect board.

That doesn’t mean it isn’t looking at the 2025 recruiting class, and that was evident on Monday as the Buckeyes offered Virginia running back Jeffrey Overton. The 5-foot, 11-inch and 187-pound back is ranked as the No. 619 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

This isn’t the kind of prospect many are accustomed Ohio State going after, but running backs coach Tony Alford must have seen something in Overton that makes him believe he could contribute to the Buckeye program. He also plays safety, so this could be an “athlete” offer, one where you get him on campus and figure out a position later.

Overton mentioned that he planned on dropping his top 10 list, but that was prior to receiving the Buckeye offer. We will find out soon how impactful the Ohio State scholarship is.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire