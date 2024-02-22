Ohio State football offers 2025 Georgia linebacker

With James Laurinaitis getting elevated to Ohio State football’s linebackers coach, he has much more responsibility on the recruiting trail.

Finding players that fit what he is looking for is key, and it seems like he has found one in Georgia’s Jaedon Harmon. The 6-foot, 1-inch and 215-pound linebacker was offered a Buckeye scholarship on Wednesday evening, marking the first offer given out by Laurinaitis as a full-time staff member.

Harmon is one of the best players at his position in the country, ranking as the No. 19 linebacker and 150th overall prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Ohioan Eli Lee committed prior to Laurinaitis’ elevation, so expect him to put his stamp on prospects that he wants added to his linebackers room.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire