Ohio State football offers 2025 New Jersey safety

Ohio State recently hired Matt Guerrieri as the new safeties coach. He previously spend time in Columbus as a senior advisor and defensive analyst.

The Buckeyes got him to return after a stint at Indiana as its co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. It didn’t take long for Guerrieri to make his first offer for Ohio State, going out to New Jersey star defender DeShawn Stewart. The 6-foot, 2-inch, 185-pound safety is ranked as a 4-star prospect, the No. 19 at the position and 249th overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Ohio State offer is his biggest to date, but that should change in the coming months as more schools do their evaluations.

Currently the Buckeyes have two cornerback commits, but no safeties in their 2025 class.

