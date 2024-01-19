Ohio State football offers 2025 Virginia athlete

Although Ohio State typically looks for higher profile recruits, it found a potential diamond in the rough and made on offer on Thursday.

Virginia athlete, Harry Dalton III, was the recipient of the scholarship, as the 5-foot, 10-inch and 197-pound prospect has seen his recruiting pick up in January. The Buckeyes were the latest program to offer him, following Kentucky and Florida, with an Oklahoma one following Ohio State’s.

Dalton III is ranked as the No. 39 athlete and 483rd overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He will either play running back or defensive back in college, which teams will most likely make a decision when he arrives on whichever campus he ultimately picks.

At the current moment, Ohio State has six commitment, in what is looking like another banner class for the Buckeyes.

