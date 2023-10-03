Ohio State football offers 2024 Florida safety
With the bye week, it gave Ohio State Football coaches a chance to evaluate more high schools prospects, and as a result, more than a few offers have been made this week.
The most recent one went out to Florida 2024 athlete,Leroy Roker, who the Buckeyes are recruiting as a safety. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 170-pounder doesn’t have a very impressive offer list, with his only other Power-Five scholarship coming from Iowa.
Roker most likely has done enough during his senior season for the Ohio State staff to pull the trigger and offer, even though his ranking is low. Currently he is ranked as the No. 121 safety and 1,282nd overall player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Truly honored and blessed to say that I have received my 4th Division 1 offer from Ohio State University!! Go Buckeyes!! ❤️🤍 @Coach_Eliano @N_Murph @OhioStateFB @CoachRodeBV @CoachVillegasBV @RodGadson5 @BishopVerotFB pic.twitter.com/oVBypPEaSo
— Leroy (@LeroyRoker10) October 3, 2023
The silver lining with this offer is the notion that the Hawkeyes have offered, as their program is one of the best in the country at finding undervalued defensive prospects and making them into playmakers.
Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.