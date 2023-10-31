Ohio State football offers 2024 Nebraska defensive end commit, flip incoming?

There are a few positions that Ohio State Football is looking to round out its 2024 recruiting class, defensive end being one of those.

The Buckeyes have just one commit at the position, and he’s a good one, 5-star edge Eddrick Houston. Two other commits on the defensive line are most likely interior players in 5-star Justin Scott, and 3-star Eric Mensah.

The OSU coaching staff would love to add at least one more and it looks like they have found a target in Texas native Carlon Jones. The 6-foot, 3-inch and 270-pound end committed to Nebraska at then end of June, but now Ohio State has entered the picture with an offer.

The No. 49 defensive lineman and 441st overall prospects in the 2024 cycle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings already has reciprocated the interested, scheduling an official visit to Columbus during the weekend of November 11.

Get your spatula’s ready, as the Buckeyes are looking to flip Jones from the Huskers.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire