Who Ohio State Football offered within the last 24 hours

The Buckeye recruiting machine has been burning a bit more gas over the last 24 hours. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff have been extremely busy, as they have sent out a plethora of offers across the country.

The focus was mainly on the defensive line, but another position was offered as well. It seems like Day has identified a potential future weakness among the “Rushmen” and is looking for more bodies to join that group.

Larry johnson, the defensive line position coach, missed out on more than a few of his top choices during the 2023 cycle. It seems like the Buckeyes are casting a much wider net in 2024. Find out who recently got an Ohio State offer below.

2024 Missouri defense end Williams Nwaneri

I’m extremely blessed and beyond grateful to receive an offer from THE Ohio State University!! ⚪️🔴 #AGTG @R2X_Rushmen1 pic.twitter.com/cEMxzJLPH8 — ✞ Williams Nwaneri 🇳🇬 (@NwaneriWilliams) January 11, 2023

2024 Florida defensive end Solomon Williams

2024 Arizona defensive end Elijah Rushing

2024 Oklahoma defensive end David Stone Jr.

I’m very grateful to have been blessed with an offer from The Ohio State University 🌰👀#GoBucks @R2X_Rushmen1 @ryandaytime pic.twitter.com/yIzWkG7TGR — David “Stoney” Stone Jr. (@iamdavidstonejr) January 11, 2023

2024 California defensive end Aydin Breland

2024 Florida defensive end Jayden Jackson

After having a great conversation with the dline coach @R2X_Rushmen1 I’m truly blessed to be givin an opportunity to play at my dream school @OhioStateFB. I want to thank the coaches who have given me this opportunity. I also want to thank god and my mother for everything. #OH pic.twitter.com/o8L3AYFlbJ — Jayden Jackson (@JaydenJackson65) January 11, 2023

2024 Oklahoma jumbo athlete Danny Okoye

2024 Florida running back Jordan Lyle

