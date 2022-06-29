Ohio State football now has top recruiting class for 2023
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Ohio State BuckeyesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
It feels like every day a new top recruit announces their allegiance and intentions to enroll at Ohio State. Last week three top receivers committed and this week we have already had a top cornerback announce his commitment
Now, it is still very early in the recruiting process, but if Ohio State can maintain its recruiting momentum, the Buckeyes will finish with the top class in all of college football. The most recent commitment from Kayin Lee allowed Ohio State to edge out Notre Dame and Texas for the top class in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The following are the current commits to Ohio State:
Brandon Inniss, WR, 5 Star
Carnell Tate, WR, 5 Star
Luke Montgomery, OT, 4 Star
Noah Rogers, WR, 4 Star
Dijon Johnson, CB, 4 Star
Ty Lockwood, TE, 4 Star
Kayin Lee, CB, 4 Star
Malik Hartford, S, 4 Star
Joshua Padilla, IOL, 4 Star
Cedrick Hawkins, S, 4 Star
Mark Fletcher, RB, 4 Star
Austin Siereveld, IOL, 4 Star
Bryson Rodgers, WR, 4 Star
Will Smith, DL, 3 Star
That’s quite the haul already with still plenty of room and plenty of prospects still looking at Ryan Day and the OSU program. Day is on pace to top 300 points for this class with a few more marquee players according to the 247Sports Composite, and that’s rare air indeed if you follow these sorts of things.
List
Ohio State football lands four Walter Camp preseason All-Americans
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.