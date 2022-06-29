Ohio State football now has top recruiting class for 2023

It feels like every day a new top recruit announces their allegiance and intentions to enroll at Ohio State. Last week three top receivers committed and this week we have already had a top cornerback announce his commitment

Now, it is still very early in the recruiting process, but if Ohio State can maintain its recruiting momentum, the Buckeyes will finish with the top class in all of college football. The most recent commitment from Kayin Lee allowed Ohio State to edge out Notre Dame and Texas for the top class in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The following are the current commits to Ohio State:

Brandon Inniss, WR, 5 Star Carnell Tate, WR, 5 Star Luke Montgomery, OT, 4 Star Noah Rogers, WR, 4 Star Dijon Johnson, CB, 4 Star Ty Lockwood, TE, 4 Star Kayin Lee, CB, 4 Star Malik Hartford, S, 4 Star Joshua Padilla, IOL, 4 Star Cedrick Hawkins, S, 4 Star Mark Fletcher, RB, 4 Star Austin Siereveld, IOL, 4 Star Bryson Rodgers, WR, 4 Star Will Smith, DL, 3 Star

That’s quite the haul already with still plenty of room and plenty of prospects still looking at Ryan Day and the OSU program. Day is on pace to top 300 points for this class with a few more marquee players according to the 247Sports Composite, and that’s rare air indeed if you follow these sorts of things.

List

Ohio State football lands four Walter Camp preseason All-Americans

Ohio State football: 4 named 2022 Walter Camp preseason All-American

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.