Ohio State football now sits atop the 2024 recruiting rankings

What a difference a couple of months make. After being sort of a punching bag from Michigan fans and others, with a perceived slow start to the 2024 recruiting rankings, the Ohio State football team has catapulted up the rankings after a flurry of recruits after the last couple of weeks and now sits atop the race for No. 1.

Of course, being atop the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings in mid-April is a lot different than finishing there, but the turnaround has been remarkable after what looked like some pretty big losses of some priority targets to other programs.

The Buckeyes now have a total of 12 commitments in the fold and the momentum seems to have lasting power with them in on many high-profile targets in the class still yet to commit.

Ohio State now has the No. 1 2024 recruiting class in the country. This comes after Georgia lost 5-star TE Landen Thomas pic.twitter.com/LKLoIZo4Jl — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) April 17, 2023

Just behind Ohio State is two-time defending national champion Georgia, followed by Michigan, LSU, Florida State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Florida, and Oregon rounding out the top ten.

Noticeably missing is Alabama, but you can bet the Tide will be in the mix as a historically big closer throughout the past decade and more.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire