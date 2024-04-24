Ohio State football now has the No. 1 2026 prospect according to On3

When Chris Henry Jr. committed to Ohio State football, his 2026 class wasn’t ranked, but I surmised that he should be one of the top players in the country when an update was made.

Since then, there have been numerous updates and the most recent one by On3 has Henry as the top overall prospect in the class. Since he committed to the Buckeyes, he has moved out of Ohio and landed in California.

There is good and bad with the move, as the West coach teams now have inroads with Henry, while the good is that he will be playing against much tougher competition, preparing him for when he eventually arrives in Columbus.

Regardless of that, Henry is still committed to Ohio State and he would be the second No. 1 prospect to sign with the Buckeyes in the last three cycles, with Jeremiah Smith being the other.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire