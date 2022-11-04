Ohio State football Northwestern game trailer

The Ohio State football team is headed to play “Chicago’s Big Ten team” on Saturday and that means a road trip that many fans like to make. However, for the Buckeyes, it’s a business trip and one that they need to win to keep all of the lofty goals on the table.

The Wildcats don’t figure to give Ohio State much of a game. Pat Fitzgerald and company haven’t won a game on American soil in over a year and are still winless in the Big Ten.

However, as always, they have to play the game and work on some things to continue to get better heading down the home stretch of the season. To commemorate the trip to the Windy City, the Ohio State football creative team shared the weekly trailer for the game against Northwestern and you’ll enjoy it like everyone always does.

“The fight” continues with “Chapter IX: The Fire.”

𝐜𝐡.𝐈𝐗 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞 🎥🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/vUK86asgIe — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 3, 2022

Ohio State and Northwestern are set to kick things off at Noon on Fox. For those in the Chicagoland area, that’s 11 a.m. ET local time.

