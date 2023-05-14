Ohio State football NFL rookie contract tracker

Now that former Ohio State football players have been selected in the 2023 NFL draft, they will now be working with their new teams to sign those coveted rookie contracts. It’s why kids flock to Columbus to play and is the pot at the end of the Scarlet and Gray football rainbow for many.

Maybe you too are interested in when guys like quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba sign their rookie deals. If so, then you are in luck because we’re keeping track of the six Ohio State football players that were selected in the NFL draft and when they ink those agreements.

We’ll update it in real-time as the news becomes available but also use Spotrac because of the initial, non-public nature of the deals when they are reported to give you an idea of the ballpark value of each.

Here’s where things stand today.

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback - Houston Texans

April 27, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri; Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud reacts after being selected by the Houston Texans second overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Selection

First Round | No. 2 overall to the Houston Texans

Contract Status

Unsigned

Contract details estimated/reported (not official)

TBD

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle - Arizona Cardinals

April 27, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri; Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr. with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals sixth overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Selection

First Round | No. 6 overall to the Arizona Cardinals

Contract Status

Signed

Contract details estimated/reported (not official)

4-years, $28,052,454 ($17,401,784 guaranteed)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver - Seattle Seahawks

Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on stage after being selected by the Seattle Seahawks twentieth overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Selection

First Round | No. 20 overall to the Seattle Seahawks

Contract Status

Signed

Contract details estimated/reported (not official)

4-years, $14,417,307 ($7,485,316 guaranteed)

Zach Harrison, Defensive End - Atlanta Falcons

May 12, 2023; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison (96) shown during rookie camp at IBM Performance Field. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Selection

Third Round | No. 75 overall to the Atlanta Falcons

Contract Status

Unsigned

Contract details estimated/reported (not official)

TBD

Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle - Cleveland Browns

Draft Selection

Fourth Round | No. 111 overall to the Cleveland Browns

Contract Status

Unsigned

Contract details estimated/reported (not official)

TBD

Luke Wypler, Center - Cleveland Browns

Draft Selection

Sixth Round | No. 111 overall to the Cleveland Browns

Contract Status

Signed

Contract details estimated/reported (not official)

4-years, $4,019,972 ($179,972 guaranteed)

