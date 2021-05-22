Ohio State football NFL draft player signing tracker
We just witnessed another NFL draft where the Ohio State football program had a slew of players hear their name called. In fact, for the second year in a row, the Buckeyes had at least ten players go in the draft, the only program to do so. OSU has been a draft monster during the history of the draft, leading all programs with total first-round picks and third in overall picks throughout the history of the draft. Simply put, if you want to sign an NFL deal, head to the banks of the Olentangy.
And it’s on that note that we’re now onto the next phase of this draft process, getting those players that were selected officially inked with their new teams. We decided to put together a draft signing tracker for former Ohio State players and keep track of it all with a status of each.
Normally, the higher the pick the longer it takes to sign because — well, money, but we’ll see how it all plays out. We’ve already seen a handful of former Buckeye make it official and we’ll continue to update the tracker as each smiles in front of the camera with a really fancy pen, normally on social media.
So off we go, our Ohio State football NFL draft player signing tracker for 2021, with reported contract details thanks to spotrac.com when available.
Justin Fields, Quarterback
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) worksout during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp Friday, May, 14, 2021, in Lake Forest Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks, Pool)
Draft Selection
First Round, No. 11 overall to the Chicago Bears
Signing Status
Unsigned
Contract Details - Coming
Pete Werner, Linebacker
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Draft Selection
Second Round, No. 60 overall to the New Orleans Saints
Signing Status
Unsigned
Contract Details - Coming
Josh Myers, Center
https://twitter.com/packers/status/1393310877407866880?s=20
Draft Selection
Second Round, No. 62 overall to the Green Bay Packers
Signing Status
Signed on May 14
Reported Contract Details
Duration: 4 Years Total Value: $5,580,136 Signing Bonus: $1,418,280
Wyatt Davis, Offensive Tackle
Vikings rookies, including defensemen Christian Darrisaw, front left, and Wyatt Davis practice during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)
Draft Selection
Third Round, No. 86 overall to the Minnesota Vikings
Signing Status
Unsigned
Trey Sermon, Running Back
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance, right, and running back Trey Sermon, left, run drills during NFL football rookie minicamp in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Draft Selection
Third Round, No. 88 overall to the San Francisco 49ers
Signing Status
Unsigned
Baron Browning, Linebacker
May 15, 2021; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) and inside linebacker Curtis Robinson( 63) and inside linebacker David Curry (62) listen to linebackers coach Reggie Herring during rookie minicamp at the UCHealth Training Center. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Draft Selection
Third Round, No. 105 overall to the Denver Broncos
Signing Status
Unsigned
Tommy Togiai, Defensive Tackle
https://twitter.com/Browns/status/1395737932326219780?s=20
Draft Selection
Fourth Round, No. 132 overall to the Cleveland Browns
Signing Status
Signed on May 21
Reported Contract Details
Duration: 4 Years Total Value: $4,157,144 Signing Bonus: $677,144
Luke Farrell, Tight End
https://twitter.com/Jaguars/status/1395455176341868548?s=20
Draft Selection
Fifth Round, No. 145 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars
Signing Status
Signed on May 20
Reported Contract Details
Duration: 4 Years Total Value: $3,838,020 Signing Bonus: $358,020
Shaun Wade, Cornerback
https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1392611752714686471?s=20
Draft Selection
Fifth Round, No. 160 overall to the Baltimore Ravens
Signing Status
Signed on May 20
Reported Contract Details
Duration: 4 Years Total Value: $3,797,564 Signing Bonus: $317,564
Jonathon Cooper, Defensive End
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Draft Selection
Seventh Round, No. 239 overall to the Denver Broncos
Signing Status
Unsigned
