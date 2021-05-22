We just witnessed another NFL draft where the Ohio State football program had a slew of players hear their name called. In fact, for the second year in a row, the Buckeyes had at least ten players go in the draft, the only program to do so. OSU has been a draft monster during the history of the draft, leading all programs with total first-round picks and third in overall picks throughout the history of the draft. Simply put, if you want to sign an NFL deal, head to the banks of the Olentangy.

And it’s on that note that we’re now onto the next phase of this draft process, getting those players that were selected officially inked with their new teams. We decided to put together a draft signing tracker for former Ohio State players and keep track of it all with a status of each.

Normally, the higher the pick the longer it takes to sign because — well, money, but we’ll see how it all plays out. We’ve already seen a handful of former Buckeye make it official and we’ll continue to update the tracker as each smiles in front of the camera with a really fancy pen, normally on social media.

So off we go, our Ohio State football NFL draft player signing tracker for 2021, with reported contract details thanks to spotrac.com when available.

Justin Fields, Quarterback

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields wants to be starter for Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) worksout during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp Friday, May, 14, 2021, in Lake Forest Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks, Pool)

Draft Selection

First Round, No. 11 overall to the Chicago Bears

Signing Status

Unsigned

Contract Details - Coming

Pete Werner, Linebacker

Top ten highest drafted outside linebackers in Ohio State history

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Draft Selection

Second Round, No. 60 overall to the New Orleans Saints

Signing Status

Unsigned

Contract Details - Coming

Josh Myers, Center

https://twitter.com/packers/status/1393310877407866880?s=20

Draft Selection

Second Round, No. 62 overall to the Green Bay Packers

Signing Status

Signed on May 14

Reported Contract Details

Duration: 4 Years Total Value: $5,580,136 Signing Bonus: $1,418,280

Story continues

Wyatt Davis, Offensive Tackle

Vikings rookies, including defensemen Christian Darrisaw, front left, and Wyatt Davis practice during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Draft Selection

Third Round, No. 86 overall to the Minnesota Vikings

Signing Status

Unsigned

Trey Sermon, Running Back

PHOTOS: Former Ohio State players at NFL rookie minicamps

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance, right, and running back Trey Sermon, left, run drills during NFL football rookie minicamp in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Draft Selection

Third Round, No. 88 overall to the San Francisco 49ers

Signing Status

Unsigned

Baron Browning, Linebacker

May 15, 2021; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) and inside linebacker Curtis Robinson( 63) and inside linebacker David Curry (62) listen to linebackers coach Reggie Herring during rookie minicamp at the UCHealth Training Center. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Selection

Third Round, No. 105 overall to the Denver Broncos

Signing Status

Unsigned

Tommy Togiai, Defensive Tackle

https://twitter.com/Browns/status/1395737932326219780?s=20

Draft Selection

Fourth Round, No. 132 overall to the Cleveland Browns

Signing Status

Signed on May 21

Reported Contract Details

Duration: 4 Years Total Value: $4,157,144 Signing Bonus: $677,144

Luke Farrell, Tight End

https://twitter.com/Jaguars/status/1395455176341868548?s=20

Draft Selection

Fifth Round, No. 145 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Signing Status

Signed on May 20

Reported Contract Details

Duration: 4 Years Total Value: $3,838,020 Signing Bonus: $358,020

Shaun Wade, Cornerback

https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1392611752714686471?s=20

Draft Selection

Fifth Round, No. 160 overall to the Baltimore Ravens

Signing Status

Signed on May 20

Reported Contract Details

Duration: 4 Years Total Value: $3,797,564 Signing Bonus: $317,564

Jonathon Cooper, Defensive End

Denver Broncos select Ohio State DE Jonathon Cooper in 7th Rd of draft

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Draft Selection

Seventh Round, No. 239 overall to the Denver Broncos

Signing Status

Unsigned [listicle id=51040] Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1