Ohio State football’s newest commitment Quincy Porter trolls Michigan

You have to love when a prospect commits to Ohio State football, you love it even more when they fully buy into the Michigan rivalry.

That’s exactly what happened on Friday afternoon when New Jersey wide receiver Quincy Porter verballed to the Buckeyes. He was supposed to make his official visit to Ann Arbor this weekend, but canceled the trip following his pledge to Ohio State.

On top of that, Porter decided to repost On3’s Michigan insider EJ Holland’s thoughts about the commitment. It was a pretty succinct thought, being that is was a “tough break for Michigan.”

Sure, it was, but when you are recruiting again Ohio State for a wide receiver, most schools will be in that same situation.

lol Quincy Porter is my guy. Love him cancelling the visit early and reposting the rivals being upset. pic.twitter.com/YzPFjxWl5K — JR’s Rankings 🌰🅾️⭕️ (@jrs_rankings) June 14, 2024

Porter quickly is earning many Ohio State fans’ backing after this repost.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire