Ohio State football names its three ‘Dudes of the Week’

It can be a bit slow during the offseason for the Ohio State creative team that pumps out social media content, but there’s some things to look for. This offseason, the football program has been naming its “Dudes of the Week” and we have the latest three to share with you.

According to a post on “X,” the three “Dudes of the Week” for the week ending with June 22 are two you won’t be surprised about, and one more that must have had one whale of a week.

Everybody has heard the praises and seen some highlights coming out of workouts from new generational wide receiver talent Jeremiah Smith, and he is one of the the players named. Another is senior Jack Sawyer, who should pair up with book-end J.T. Tuimoloau to comprise arguably the best edge-rushing tandem in the country,

The third player named is tight end Patrick Gurd, who hasn’t really gotten a lot in the way of mention, but he too must have put in the work last week. Could it be that he’s pressing for playing time this fall? We’ll have to see.

Here is the social media post announcing the three “Dudes of the Week” for your viewing pleasure.

Stay with us as we continue to highlight news, video, recruiting buzz, and more this offseason as we plow ahead towards the start of fall camp and beyond.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire