Ohio State football names six captains for 2022

The Ohio State football team continues to make its journey through fall camp on the way to the start of the 2022 season.

On Saturday, as part of that journey, the team named six captains. The players named can forever be a part of a very short and exclusive list for the program. More than just being leaders on the field this fall, they’ll be looked at as an integral part of one of the most respected and tradition-rich programs in the history of the sport.

They’ll be noted as a captain on team reunions and functions from here on out, and be able to take part in the captain’s breakfast that’s held every homecoming.

Here are the six Ohio State football captains, as chosen by a players’ vote, complete with a bio provided by the OSU football program.

Kamryn Babb, Wide Receiver (Senior)

Aug 5, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kamryn Babb (1) during practice at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Bio from Ohio State release

Repeats as a team captain and becomes the 15th Buckeye to be a team captain multiple times

Block O jersey honoree for 2022

Has persevered through numerous knee injuries to be a valued teammate and a team leader

Spoke at President Kristina M. Johnson’s investiture this past November

Has played in seven games

Has graduated with his degree in communications

A four-time OSU Scholar-Athlete

From St. Louis, Mo., and Christian Brothers College H.S.

Tommy Eichenberg, Linebacker (Senior)

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and cornerback Denzel Burke (29) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Credit: The Columbus Dispatch

Bio from Ohio State release

In his fourth year at Ohio State and coming off a breakout 2021 season

Played in all 13 games last season, started four times and ranked second on the team in tackles with 64

Set a Rose Bowl game record with 17 tackles in the win over Utah

Had a high of seven tackles, vs. Maryland and Michigan State, prior to his breakout game vs. Utah

Is a veteran of 18 games

Is an OSU Scholar-Athlete majoring in business

From Cleveland and St. Ignatius H.S.

Tyler Friday, Defensive End (Senior)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyler Friday (54) pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Bio from Ohio State release

Coming off a red-shirt season in 2021 because of injury and is a true leader on defense

Is a fifth-year Buckeye who has played in 26 games and started five times

Played in five of eight games during the 2020 campaign, including the CFP championship game vs. Alabama

Played in 11 games in 2019 and 10 as a true freshman n 2018 … has 18 career tackles, including four tackles-for-loss and three quarterback sacks

An OSU Scholar-Athlete majoring in communications

Is from Ramsey, N.J., and Don Bosco Prep.

Cade Stover, Tight End (Senior)

Aug 4, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) stretches during the first fall football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Bio from Ohio State release

A veteran Buckeye who is in his fourth season with the program and has played in 21 games, on both sides of the ball

Has played 15 games at tight end, four at defensive end and two at linebacker, including a start at LB in the Rose Bowl vs. Utah

Has moved from defensive end to linebacker and then back-and-forth from linebacker to tight end

Has five career receptions for 76 yards

Also has made 15 tackles

Is majoring in agricultural systems and management

From Mansfield, Ohio, and Lexington H.S.

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback (RS Sophomore)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw the ball against Purdue Boilermakers during the 4th quarter of their NCAA game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Bio from Ohio State release

Led the team to an 11-win season in 2021 in his first season as a starting quarterback

A finalist for the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns against just six interceptions

The first player in Big Ten history to be named its offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year

Directed Ohio State to No. 1 national rankings in total offense (561.5) and scoring (45.7)

Set 17 Ohio State school records plus five Rose Bowl records

Is majoring in communications

From the Inland Empire region of California and Rancho Cucamonga H.S.

Kourt Williams II, Safety (Junior)

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Kourt Williams II (2) runs a drill during a spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center in Columbus on March 22, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Bio from Ohio State release

A third-year player from Harbor City, Calif., and St. John Bosco H.S.

Played in 11 games in 2021 after red-shirting the 2020 season … started vs. Utah in the Rose Bowl

Made 27 tackles on the season, including 21 solo stops and four tackles-for-loss

Had high games of seven tackles vs. Michigan State and six solo tackles vs. Utah

Is an OSU Scholar-Athlete majoring in communications.

