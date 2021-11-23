Ohio State football names 33 Champions for game vs. Michigan State

You know the drill. Each week, the fine folks on the Ohio State coaching staff pour through the film and grade each player on their performance. The grade each player that plays a significant portion of the game strives for is one of “Champion.” It means a player executed at the level expected of him to help his team come out with a victory.

As you can probably imagine, after an impressive blowout win over Michigan State, several players on both sides of the ball graded out as Champions. All told, 33 players got the tag and with a high-level performance on both sides of the ball, it’s no surprise.

Here are all of the Champions and Players of the Game identified by the Ohio State coaching staff after the 56-7 win over the Spartans.

Champions on Defense

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) rushes on defense at Michigan State Spartans guard Kevin Jarvis (75) at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Champions on Defense

Zach Harrison, Defensive End

Tyreke Smith, Defensive End

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle

Tyleik Williams, Defensive Tackle

Taron Vincent, Defensive Tackle

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Defensive End

Denzel Burke, Cornerback

Cameron Brown, Cornerback

Kourt Williams, Safety

Ronnie Hickman, Safety

Bryson Shaw, Safety

Lathan Ransom, Safety

Marcus Williamson, Cornerback

Tommy Eichenberg, Linebacker

Steele Chambers, Linebacker

Defensive Player(s) of the Game

Defensive Player(s) of the Game

The defensive line

Champions on Offense

Sat., Nov. 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network.

Story continues

Champions on Offense

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

Miyan Williams, Running Back

Master Teague, Running Back

Cade Stover, Tight End

Mitch Rossi, Tight End

Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver

Julian Fleming, Wide Receiver

Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver

Luke Wypler, Offensive Line

Thayer Munford, Offensive Line

Matthew Jones, Offensive Line

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Line

OL Dawand Jones

Offensive Player(s) of the Game

Ohio State takes another step forward in USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Player(s) of the Game

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver

Special Teams Player of the Week

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Demario McCall (1) lines up for a drill during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Demario McCall, cornerback

Scout Team Players of the Week

Ohio State offensive lineman Ben Christman is seen during warm-ups before an NCAA college spring football game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Cayden Saunders

Ben Christman

Aaron Cox

Reid Carrico

Andrew Moore

[listicle id=67951]

[listicle id=67959]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1