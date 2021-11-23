Ohio State football names 33 Champions for game vs. Michigan State
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
You know the drill. Each week, the fine folks on the Ohio State coaching staff pour through the film and grade each player on their performance. The grade each player that plays a significant portion of the game strives for is one of “Champion.” It means a player executed at the level expected of him to help his team come out with a victory.
As you can probably imagine, after an impressive blowout win over Michigan State, several players on both sides of the ball graded out as Champions. All told, 33 players got the tag and with a high-level performance on both sides of the ball, it’s no surprise.
Here are all of the Champions and Players of the Game identified by the Ohio State coaching staff after the 56-7 win over the Spartans.
Champions on Defense
Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) rushes on defense at Michigan State Spartans guard Kevin Jarvis (75) at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Champions on Defense
Zach Harrison, Defensive End
Tyreke Smith, Defensive End
Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle
Tyleik Williams, Defensive Tackle
Taron Vincent, Defensive Tackle
Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Defensive End
Denzel Burke, Cornerback
Cameron Brown, Cornerback
Kourt Williams, Safety
Ronnie Hickman, Safety
Bryson Shaw, Safety
Lathan Ransom, Safety
Marcus Williamson, Cornerback
Tommy Eichenberg, Linebacker
Steele Chambers, Linebacker
Defensive Player(s) of the Game
cheesin'#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/m8GDIBYLEp
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 22, 2021
Defensive Player(s) of the Game
The defensive line
Champions on Offense
Sat., Nov. 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network.
Champions on Offense
TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back
Miyan Williams, Running Back
Master Teague, Running Back
Cade Stover, Tight End
Mitch Rossi, Tight End
Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver
Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver
Julian Fleming, Wide Receiver
Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver
Luke Wypler, Offensive Line
Thayer Munford, Offensive Line
Matthew Jones, Offensive Line
Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Line
OL Dawand Jones
Offensive Player(s) of the Game
Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Offensive Player(s) of the Game
C.J. Stroud, Quarterback
Chris Olave, Wide Receiver
Special Teams Player of the Week
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Demario McCall (1) lines up for a drill during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Demario McCall, cornerback
Scout Team Players of the Week
Ohio State offensive lineman Ben Christman is seen during warm-ups before an NCAA college spring football game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Cayden Saunders
Ben Christman
Aaron Cox
Reid Carrico
Andrew Moore
[listicle id=67951]
[listicle id=67959]
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.
1
1