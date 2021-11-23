Ohio State football names 33 Champions for game vs. Michigan State

Phil Harrison
·3 min read
You know the drill. Each week, the fine folks on the Ohio State coaching staff pour through the film and grade each player on their performance. The grade each player that plays a significant portion of the game strives for is one of “Champion.” It means a player executed at the level expected of him to help his team come out with a victory.

As you can probably imagine, after an impressive blowout win over Michigan State, several players on both sides of the ball graded out as Champions. All told, 33 players got the tag and with a high-level performance on both sides of the ball, it’s no surprise.

Here are all of the Champions and Players of the Game identified by the Ohio State coaching staff after the 56-7 win over the Spartans.

Champions on Defense

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) rushes on defense at Michigan State Spartans guard Kevin Jarvis (75) at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

  • Zach Harrison, Defensive End

  • Tyreke Smith, Defensive End

  • Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle

  • Tyleik Williams, Defensive Tackle

  • Taron Vincent, Defensive Tackle

  • Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Defensive End

  • Denzel Burke, Cornerback

  • Cameron Brown, Cornerback

  • Kourt Williams, Safety

  • Ronnie Hickman, Safety

  • Bryson Shaw, Safety

  • Lathan Ransom, Safety

  • Marcus Williamson, Cornerback

  • Tommy Eichenberg, Linebacker

  • Steele Chambers, Linebacker

Defensive Player(s) of the Game

  • The defensive line

Champions on Offense

Sat., Nov. 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network.

  • TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

  • Miyan Williams, Running Back

  • Master Teague, Running Back

  • Cade Stover, Tight End

  • Mitch Rossi, Tight End

  • Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End

  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

  • Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver

  • Julian Fleming, Wide Receiver

  • Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver

  • Luke Wypler, Offensive Line

  • Thayer Munford, Offensive Line

  • Matthew Jones, Offensive Line

  • Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Line

  • OL Dawand Jones

Offensive Player(s) of the Game

Ohio State takes another step forward in USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll
Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

  • C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

  • Chris Olave, Wide Receiver

Special Teams Player of the Week

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Demario McCall (1) lines up for a drill during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

  • Demario McCall, cornerback

Scout Team Players of the Week

Ohio State offensive lineman Ben Christman is seen during warm-ups before an NCAA college spring football game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

  • Cayden Saunders

  • Ben Christman

  • Aaron Cox

  • Reid Carrico

  • Andrew Moore

