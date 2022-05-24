Ohio State football moves up in latest ESPN SP+ preseason rankings

We are deep into the offseason of college football, but if you’re here on this free Buckeye homer website, then you are here most likely looking for some Ohio State football content. After all, scarlet and gray on the football field looks good on any day.

To that end, we often check in on the SP+ Rankings that change throughout the offseason. ESPN’s resident analytics guru, Bill Connelly is the mastermind of such rankings and he updates them throughout the season and offseason as things change. By changes this time, there have been some transfer portal shenanigans, player departures, and other changes that have reshuffled the rankings from the last time we took a look at them.

In fact, OSU has moved up from where it was last time. So much so that we think you’re going to like where Ohio State is now in the latest ESPN SP+ Rankings (subscription required.

And if you’re wondering what kind of special sauce goes into the SP+ Rankings, Connelly describes it as so:

“SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren’t intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date.”

Here’s a look at the top 25 of the rankings and where the Buckeyes are from No. 25 down to No. 1.

BYU Cougars

Dec 22, 2020; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Brigham Young Cougars tight end Kyle Griffitts (42) celebrates with teammates after defeating the UCF Knights at FAU Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

13.1

Oregon Ducks

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

13.8

Florida Gators

Sep 28, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators mascot, Albert, cheers with fans during the second half against the Towson Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

13.9

Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

14.0

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 20, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) drops back for a pass in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

14.2

Kentucky Wildcats

Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

14.8

Pittsburgh Panthers

Nov. 21, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre (5) and defensive lineman Rashad Weaver (17), and wide receiver Will Gipson (14) celebrate after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

14.8

NC State Wolpack

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

14.9

Ole Miss Rebels

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

14.9

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs the ball against the Maryland Terrapins during first half action Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

15.1

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Dec 31, 2020; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Cameron Young (93) and his team wave to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

15.6

Miami Hurricanes

Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes mascot Sebastian the Ibis performs on the field between plays in the first half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

15.6

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1), and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

16.3

Utah Utes

Utah running back Tavion Thomas (9) looks to Oregon State fans after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the game at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

16.6

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell leads the Cincinnati Bearcats onto the field to warm up before the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Murray State Racers on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

16.8

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a long first down in the third quarter against Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer (4) during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

18.2

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

18.5

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

18.5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sep 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (5) celebrates with running back Kyren Williams (23) after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

19.6

Clemson Tigers

Dec 31, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Jayron Kearse (1) celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium. Clemson won 37-17. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

20.3

Oklahoma Sooners

Dec 31, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Matt Dimon (94) and defensive end Charles Tapper (91) embrace in the fourth quarter of the 2015 CFP Semifinal against the Clemson Tigers at the Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

20.3

Michigan Wolverines

Nov 20, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half H| at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

20.6

Georgia Bulldogs

Nov. 15, 2014; Athens; Georgia mascot UGA IX is shown on the field during their win over the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

27.3

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 9, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during a football team practice in an indoor facility at Arizona State University. Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

28.6

Ohio State Buckeyes

Where is Ohio State in USA TODAY's post-spring college football top 25?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

29.9

