Ohio State football moves up in latest AP poll all-time rankings

The AP Poll has been ranking college football teams for a long time. All the way back to 1935 to be exact. During that time, there has been plenty of debate and controversy as human bias is always hard to eliminate. That fact alone is most likely what drives our fandom … the, shall I say, discussion of who is in fact the better team.

College Football News decided to start giving us the AP’s all-time football programs with somewhat of a scientific approach. Taking into account final rankings with a simple scoring system. The AP national champion in each season gets 25 points, the No. 2 team gets 24 points, and so on down the line.

Last year, Ohio State came in as the No. 3 team in history leapfrogging Oklahoma who had a steady hold on No. 1 for several years. However, the Sooners down season dropped the program a couple of spots.

Let’s see how the rest of the top 25 ranked according to College Football News and Pete Fiutak’s system.

No. 25 - Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz discusses Ohio State, offensive failure

Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz coaches during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 344

No. 24 - Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during a football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football Bp

Total Points: 362

No. 23 - Wisconsin Badgers

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: preview and prediction

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers logo on a flag prior to the game against the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 378

No. 22 - Washington Huskies

Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning (3) reacts during the fourth quarter in the 2016 CFP Semifinal against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 394

No. 21 - Texas A&M Aggies

Story continues

Texas A&M Aggies

Total Points: 397

No. 20 - Razorbacks

AUBURN, AL – AUGUST 30: Arkansas Razorbacks mascot Big Red flexes during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on August 30, 2014 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Total Points: 444

No. 19 - Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Complete preview and prediction

Oct 1, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan State Spartans mascot during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 472

No. 18 - Clemson Tigers

Oct 15, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney reacts during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 497

No. 17 - UCLA Bruins

Nov 15, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Parker McQuarrie (9) leads players to the locker room after warming up for a game against the California Golden Bears at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 498

No. 16 - Miami Hurricanes

Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes mascot Sebastian the Ibis performs on the field between plays in the first half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 534

No. 15 - Florida Gators

September 5, 2008; Gainesville FL, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow (15) celebrates with teammates after he scored a touchdown during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 551

No. 14 - Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Total Points: 584

No. 13 - Florida State Seminoles

Sep 28, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles symbols Osceola and Renegade during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 585

No. 12 - Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs mascot UGA in his house on the sidelines during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 682

No. 11 - LSU Tigers

LSU cornerback enters transfer portal, lists Ohio State in top 4

Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detail view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 688

No. 10 - Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 706

No. 9 - Penn State Nittany Lions

Ohio State football vs. Penn State: Complete preview and prediction

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1) and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 721

No. 7 (tie) - Texas Longhorns

Nov 10, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 798

No. 7 (tie) - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Aug 1994; E. Rutherford, NJ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Tom Osborne talks to quarterback Tommie Fraizer during the 1994 season at Giants Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 798

No. 6 - USC Trojans

Nov 7, 2009; Tempe, AZ, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Pete Carroll reacts after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. USC defeated Arizona State 14-9. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 851

No. 5 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

28 Sep 1996: Qarterback Ron Powlus #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is consoled by head coach Lou Holtz after throwing an interception in the final minutes of the fourth quarter during the Irish’s 29-16 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes at Notre Dame

Total Points: 1036

No. 4 - Michigan Wolverines

Michigan analyst Ryan Osborn was allegedly coaching against NCAA rules

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 1039

No. 3 - Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Oklahoma won 16-13.

Lx10183

Total Points: 1136

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – NOVEMBER 9: Head coach Jim Tressel of the Ohio State University Buckeyes claps during the game against the Purdue University Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium at Purdue University on November 9, 2002 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Ohio State defeated Purdue 10-6. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Total Points: 1141

No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 20, 2018; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide players Bradley Bozeman (75) and Anthony Averett (28) and Shaun Dion Hamilton (20) pose with head coach Nick Saban and College Football Playoff president Bill Hancock with the trophy at the Alabama Crimson Tide National Championship Celebration at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points:1150

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire