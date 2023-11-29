Ohio State football has more players honored by Big Ten, this time on offense

On Tuesday, it was all about the defense, as the Big Ten honored multiple Ohio State Buckeye football players.

Wednesday, it was time to give out the offensive awards for the conference and again, multiple Buckeyes were littered all over the teams along with two of them winning positional player of the year awards.

Three Ohio State players made the first team, two on the second team, three on the third team, while no players were given honorable mention status. Find out below which Buckeyes were honored by the Big Ten along with who took home individual hardware for the 2023 season.

All-Big Ten first team

Who made it

Running back, TreVeyon Henderson

Wide receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Guard, Donovan Jackson

All-Big Ten second team

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Who made it

Guard, Matthew Jones

Tight end, Cade Stover

All-Big Ten third team

Who made it

Quarterback, Kyle McCord

Wide receiver, Emeka Egbuka

Tackle, Josh Fryar

Kwalick-Clark Tight end of the Year - Cade Stover

𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙨 to the 2023 Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year recipient – @OhioStateFB’s Cade Stover pic.twitter.com/G5vlyHw4jC — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 29, 2023

Who he beat out

Oddly enough, Stover was on the second-team, but won this award over Michigan’s Colston Loveland and Penn State’s Tyler Warren.

Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year - Marvin Harrison Jr.

𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙨 to the 2023 Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year recipient – @OhioStateFB’s Marvin Harrison, Jr. pic.twitter.com/fnDO2EP3Or — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 29, 2023

Who he beat out

The other first-team wide receiver was Illinois Isaiah Williams, while the second-team featured Michigan’s Roman Wilson, Purdue’s Deion Burks, and Minnesota’s Daniel Jackson.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire