Ohio State football misses on it’s top remaining offensive tackle recruit

After Ohio State football hosted Florida IMG offensive tackle, Jordan Seaton this past weekend, many thought it was a very good sign for the Buckeyes and the elite prospect.

Well, it didn’t work out for Ohio State, as the No. 1 offensive tackle and 15th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, selected Coach Prime and Colorado on Thursday Morning.

This continues a series of misses for the Buckeyes along the offensive line for the 2024 recruiting cycle. That list includes Brandon Baker, Guerby Lambert, and more prospects picking somewhere other than Columbus to start their collegiate career.

Ohio State’s highest offensive tackle commit is Deontae Armstrong, who is the No. 34 ranked player at the position, in the same rankings.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ OT Jordan Seaton tells me he has Committed to Colorado! The No. 1 OT in ‘24 chose the Buffaloes over Tennessee, Oregon, Florida, & Ohio State “Boulder you’re getting someone who is going to work & compete #TheSavior” https://t.co/TgW61Lg9B4 pic.twitter.com/7qO5eM3Coe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 7, 2023

Ohio State has struggled recruiting elite offensive tackles over the last few classes, which could back to haunt them in the future.

