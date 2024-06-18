Ohio State football misses out on one of its top 2026 quarterback targets

Although Ohio State football is in the midst of another one of its big-time recruiting runs, you can’t win them all.

Florida 2026 quarterback, Dia Bell, was highly considering becoming a Buckeye, but that doesn’t look like it will be the case because he committed to Texas on Monday afternoon.

Ohio State has now missed out on its top two signal calling targets in that class, as they also missed on Jared Curtis who has committed to Georgia. Expect the Buckeyes to turn up the recruiting heat on North Carolina’s Faizon Brandon and California’s Brady Smigiel. Each of them currently hold an Ohio State offer.

Thank u to everyone who offered me a chance 2 pursue my dreams at ur school. I am grateful for all of u and the relationships we built! These 📸’s were from 2 years ago to the day. It was always the plan! @TexasFootball time to build the best 2026 class in the country! 🤘🏽 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/1LLqju4bkf — Dia Bell 2026 QB (@DiaBell3QB1) June 17, 2024

There is also a possibility for a flip of Bell or Curtis since it’s a very long way until the 2026 class can sign their letters of intent.

