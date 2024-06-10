Ohio State football misses on offensive line target to Missouri

After what seemed like a very successful official visit, Ohio State football thought it had a great chance at landing Texas offensive lineman, Henry Fenuku.

When the 6-foot, 4-inch, 295-pound guard left campus without making a decision, it opened up the door for his remaining suitors. One of them was Missouri, that just hosted Fenuku this past weekend.

On Monday, the nation’s No. 430 overall prospect and 26th rated interior offensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, made his choice and committed to the Tigers over the Buckeys.

Fenuku still has multiple visits schedule, but you have to assume that those will be cancelled in the near future after his verbal.

Fortunately for Ohio State, it still have other prospects that are still highly considering wearing the scarlet and gray at the moment.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire