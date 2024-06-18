Ohio State football misses on four-star offensive tackle

Ohio State football fans have been closely following the recruitment of four-star offensive tackle, Jackson Lloyd, and he has finally announced his commitment. The massive lineman from the state of California has announced his decision to commit to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Lloyd is seen as one of the big fish in the class of 2025 as a consensus top 20 offensive tackle in the class and he is heading down South. The blue-chip recruit chose Alabama over the Buckeyes and other national powers such as the Oregon Ducks.

With impressive size at 6-foot, 7-inches and 290-pounds, he already had Big Ten starting size. This commitment shows that Kalen DeBoer is going to keep the recruiting train that is Tide football on the tracks. As with all summer recruiting news, nothing is official until pen meets paper and this provides Ohio State with a sliver of hope still.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire