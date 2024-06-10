Ohio State football misses out on four-star tackle

Most of the news surroundings Ohio State football recruiting has been positive, but we do have some relatively bad news to report. It appears the Buckeyes have missed out on a four-star offensive tackle recruit in the class of 2025. Ziyare Addison, who is a Florida native and has committed to a rival Big Ten school, conference newcomer, Oregon.

Ohio State made the final five in the Addison sweepstakes along with Georgia, Michigan and UCLA, but in the end he decided to become a Duck. Many saw this as a the most likely possibility and the timing makes sense considering he visited Eugene over the weekend. However, it is a bit of a blow to some Buckeye fans.

That being said, recruits flipping have never been more abundant than right now, and with the emergence of name, image and likeness, many times these commitment flips don’t occur until signing day, so there is no shame in keeping your fingers crossed that Addison still become a Buckeye.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire