Ohio State football misses out on another 2025 offensive tackle

Although Ohio State football gained a commitment from in-state 2025 offensive lineman Jake Cook, it wasn’t all good new for the Buckeyes this weekend.

Another top target, Alabama offensive tackle, Micah DeBose, who at one point was trending to Ohio State, opted to stay home and play for the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot, 5-inch and 315-pounder made his official visit to Columbus just two weeks ago, but Ohio State couldn’t get him to join the class.

Alabama gets one of the top offensive lineman in the country, as DeBose was ranked as the nation’s No. 89 overall player and 8th at his position according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star IOL Micah DeBose has committed to Alabama🐘 DeBose is the eighth addition for the Crimson Tide this month‼️ More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/c8xJp0yyy7 pic.twitter.com/9XjZjtswAX — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 23, 2024

Ohio State currently has Cook and high 4-star Carter Lowe committed at the moment. There is still hope to reel in a big prospect, as 5-star David Sanders Jr. is currently on an official visit while another elite lineman, Josh Petty, took one last weekend.

