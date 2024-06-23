Ohio State football misses on another 2026 quarterback, Brady Smigiel

Although it is extremely early in the 2026 cycle, Ohio State football might be falling behind the eight-ball with its recruitment of quarterbacks.

Some of the Buckeyes top targets like Jared Curtis, and Dia Bell have already made their choices to played elsewhere. You can now add Brady Smigiel to that list because on Saturday afternoon he committed to Florida State. The 6-foot, 5-inch, 205-pound Californian is ranked as the nation’s No. 53 overall player and 5th quarterback according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Ohio State annually brings in top quarterback talent, which could be an issue for the 2026 class as it looks at depth charts. Anyone that commits now will most likely have to wait behind Julian Sayin or Air Noland for their turn if they were to choose the Buckeyes.

Since Smigiel is now off the board, you can expect Ohio State to turn up the heat on Faizon Brandon, Jonas Williams and Jaden O’Neal (who is set to make a commitment on Monday.)

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire