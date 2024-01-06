Ohio State football misses on 2025 Illinois defensive end

Although Ohio State football is red hot on the recruiting trail, there will be some misses.

One of those happened during the All-American Bowl, as Illinois 2025 defensive end Christopher Burgess had a Buckeye hat on the table, but opted to choose Notre Dame.

Burgess visited Columbus over the summer, which saw him land an offer, but Ohio State wasn’t able to close on the impressive edge rusher. He is ranked as the No. 18 defensive lineman and 147th overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

It’s unfortunate that the Buckeyes weren’t able to close on Burgess, as they have had multiple misses along the defensive line in Illinois during the past two cycles.

2025 Chicago Simeon EDGE Christopher Burgess commits to #NotreDame at the Adidas All-American Bowl pic.twitter.com/KskvFVmWjU — Max Torres (@mtorressports) January 6, 2024

Ohio State missed out on Marquise Lightfoot, Justin Scott and now Burgess. There is not doubt they’ll continue to recruit the state, but will need to have better results in the future.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire