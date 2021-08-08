Ohio State football mini plan tickets to go on sale

We bring you some welcome news after what we all dealt with last year with all the shutdowns and lack of fans during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics has announced that mini plan tickets will go on sale for football games on Aug. 10 and 13. The three and four-game packages are designed to make OSU games more accessible to fans. The plans are somewhat similar to what was offered in 2019 and include the following taken directly from the school’s athletics website:

Buckeye Flex Pass

Seats vary by game and will be delivered via text the day before the game

Four-game packages priced at $225 (plus fees)

Limited to four (4) packages per customer

Ability to group passes with other pass purchasers via “Sit with a Friend” functionality

Features games against Tulsa, Akron, Purdue and Maryland

On sale August 10 at 10 a.m. EDT

Blitz Plan

A unique seat location for each game but customers will know seat locations prior to purchasing the plan

Three-game package priced at $275 (plus fees)

Features games against Akron, Purdue and Michigan State

On sale August 13 at 10 a.m. EDT

Rush Plan

A unique seat location for each game but customers will know seat locations prior to purchasing the plan

Three-game package priced at $325 (plus fees)

Features games against Tulsa, Maryland and Penn State

On sale August 13 at 10 a.m. EDT

In addition to the min plans, single-ticket sales will also go on sale with the following groups already being announced. There will be further announcements forthcoming on other single-game ticket availability.

Varsity O – Single game presale Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. Presale information will be sent to eligible members via email.

OSU Alumni Association – Single game presale for sustaining and life members of the Ohio State Alumni Association Aug. 24 at 12 noon, and all alumni presale on Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. Presale information will be communicated via the Alumni Association.

Public – Single games on sale Aug. 25 at 12 noon.

Story continues

RV Parking – Single game RV parking passes on sale Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.

For those interested in purchases tickets or learn additional information on Ohio State football tickets, including full-season ticket packages, they are asked to go to http://go.osu.edu/FBTix.

As a reminder, all tickets and parking passes will be mobile this year. To get up to speed on how it all works, fans can go to the Ohio State Digital Ticketing Guide.

List

Ohio State football updated and revised 2021 schedule

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.