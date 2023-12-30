Ohio State football defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. declares for 2024 NFL draft

IRVING, Texas — Mike Hall Jr., one of Ohio State’s top interior defensive linemen, has declared for next year’s NFL draft.

He announced Saturday that he will forgo his two remaining seasons of eligibility to turn pro.

“It's time to start the next chapter of my life and make the one dream that never died come true," he wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall recorded 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks for Ohio State this past season.

A redshirt sophomore from Streetsboro, he had 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a third-team All-Big Ten selection this fall, splitting time as a starter with Ty Hamilton. Hall led the Buckeyes with 4.5 sacks the previous year when he broke out as a redshirt freshman.

Though a little smaller than Tyleik Williams or Hamilton, the Buckeyes’ other defensive tackles, Hall is known for his burst as a pass rusher, using a quick first step off the line of scrimmage to break into the backfield.

He led Ohio State's interior linemen in quarterback pressures in each of the last two seasons, totaling a combined 45 sacks, hits and hurries, according to data from Pro Football Focus.

The declaration from Hall came on the morning after the Buckeyes' 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl. He had three tackles against the Tigers.

His announcement was the first among the half-dozen Ohio State defensive underclassmen who must decide whether to return for another season or also enter the draft.

The decisions are bound to shape the makeup of a defense that was among the best in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season and had shut out Missouri, one of the highest-scoring Southeastern Conference teams, through three quarters on Friday night.

The starting defensive line could be especially impacted with defensive ends Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau and Williams – all juniors – yet to make their choices known. Hamilton, a senior, can use an extra year of eligibility to return as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that cut short their season in 2020.

Other than Sawyer, who said this week that he was "more than likely" to return as a senior, none have them have revealed much about their intentions.

The only player among the Buckeyes who has previously declared for the draft was Miyan Williams, a redshirt junior running back, announcing his future plans three weeks ago. Williams has been out following season-ending knee surgery in October.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football DT Mike Hall Jr. declares for 2024 NFL draft