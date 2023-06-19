Ohio State football mid-June 2023 recruiting update

The start of June has turned into a massive recruiting month. And, since any school can now host official visitors, the Ohio State football program is taking full advantage of the new recruiting schedule.

Last weekend saw multiple players on visits with Jaylen McClain committing. This weekend didn’t see the same kind of action on the verbal side of things, but the Buckeyes still did impress the recruits they hosted on campus.

It wasn’t just about the visits, plenty of offers went out this week along with the visiting action. Find out the latest regarding Ohio State recruiting below as we stay in tune with the high-stakes game of big-time college football recruiting.

Quarterback commit Air Noland officially visited

Breakdown

Not only did Noland compete in the Elite 11, he made his official visit to Columbus. The Buckeye commit was busy but it was all worth it.

2024 Florida safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell

Breakdown

It looks like Johnson-Rubell had a very good visit to Columbus. This was after visiting Michigan the weekend prior so hopefully the second Midwest visit went better than the first.

2024 Georgia safety KJ Bolden and defensive end Eddrick Houston

Breakdown

The high school teammates aren’t necessarily a package deal, but both of them visited Ohio State on the same weekend. It’s not out of the question for each of them to eventually land in Columbus. They also had another one of their classmates, 2024 guard Ava Watson, commit to the Buckeyes over the weekend.

2024 Texas cornerback Kobe Black

https://t.co/fXfN7Rx2Sm Great Official visit at The Ohio State University. @OhioStateFB fans show love pic.twitter.com/q6bR6RjTpr — Kobe Black (@lilkb2xx) June 18, 2023

Breakdown

Black, on his official visit, has the Buckeyes in his top group. It’s going to be difficult for Ohio State to get him to play up North, but if there is one school that can pull it off, it’s OSU.

2024 Missouri wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Top 100 St. Louis (MO.) Christian Brothers WR Jeremiah McClellan rocking the Ohio State sleeves, gloves and cleats @overtime pic.twitter.com/5r7uax2IzI — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) June 16, 2023

Breakdown

The elite receiver showed his affinity towards Ohio State during a 7-on-7 tournament held simultaneously with the Elite 11 camp. McClellan could end up wearing more Scarlet and Gray in the near future.

2026 Florida quarterback Will Griffin

Breakdown

After traveling north to camp at Ohio State, the 6-foot, 3-inch and 225 pound quarterback was offered a scholarship. Expect the Buckeyes to make Griffin a priority target in his class.

2024 California offensive tackle Brandon Baker

🚨BREAKING🚨 Elite 5-star OT Brandon Baker (@BrandonBaker73) has announced his top 10 schools. Baker is the No. 1 OT in the country👀 More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/Y1MyZ7md9Z pic.twitter.com/ehjQRjio7V — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 15, 2023

Breakdown

Baker, coming off his official visit to Columbus last weekend, narrowed down his list with Ohio State on it. The Buckeyes made a very big impression on the talented tackle.

2025 Connecticut cornerback Ethan Long

AGTG!! Blessed to say after an amazing camp and conversation with @ryandaytime I have received an offer from The Ohio State University!❤️🤍 @Coach_Eliano @Coach_Wayne55 @Coach_SSStan @CoachTimWalton pic.twitter.com/H2O5Im8qYk — Ethan Long (@Ethan_Long8) June 14, 2023

Breakdown

Another camp success story, Long also earned a scholarship with his effort while in Columbus. He’s a massive corner at 6-foot, 2-inches and 190 pounds and now has the attention of the coaches.

On3’s graphic designer Hayes Fawcett

Ohio State Recruiting pic.twitter.com/Y0ksvNL3p6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 18, 2023

Breakdown

Fawcett creates a good amount of graphics for high school recruits, either trimming their lists down or making a verbal commitment. He’s got plenty of insider information and if he claims Ohio State recruiting is sky rocketing, then he’s probably correct.

2024 Florida wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith

Smith just shows up, competes, plays hard play after play and dominates. https://t.co/oHCqBStS1w — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 17, 2023

Breakdown

Smith was with McClellan and Noland at the 7-on-7 tournament and also didn’t disappoint. He was spotted wearing plenty of Buckeye gear during the event.

