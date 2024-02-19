Ohio State football mid-February quick recruiting update

There is never a dull moment for Ohio State football and recruiting high school prospects.

This weekend was another example of that, as the Buckeyes made a quarterback offer, saw multiple prospects set up visits for the spring, and a coach getting his well deserved respect.

Here is a quick hitting update on what happened over this past weekend with Ohio State and recruiting. No commitments were gained during this time, but the seeds were being set for some down the road. Recruiting isn’t about a short-term wins, it’s about creating relationships over the long haul.

(Note: All prospect rankings are according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.)

Ohio State offers 2026 California quarterback Brady Smigiel

The Buckeyes were once favored to land Tennessee’s Jared Curtis, but since Corey Dennis was let go, it seems like he is going to end up elsewhere. Ohio State has turned its attention to Smigiel, who was offered on Saturday. At 6-foot, 5-inches and 205-pounds he’s ranked as the No. 2 quarterback and 21st overall player in the class.

Texas 2025 defensive lineman Gus Cordova to visit during the spring

On3 4-star DL Gus Cordova is slated for a busy schedule of spring visits, he tells @samspiegs✈️ Read: https://t.co/PbQjf4GaA8 pic.twitter.com/BRJwlRV8jZ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 18, 2024

Although Ohio State has yet to offer, Cordova is very interested. The Buckeye staff may be waiting to see the 6-foot, 5-inch and 250-pound player in person before pulling the trigger. This is a recruitment to keep an eye on. Cordova isn’t currently ranked, but his offer list is impressive.

Texas 2025 defensive lineman Landon Rink also will visit in the spring

Highly coveted 2025 @BFND_Football DL Landon Rink locks in his plans for the spring, including two trips back to Texas A&M Story: https://t.co/HSzohA1685 (On3+) pic.twitter.com/SXmA2Toj42 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) February 17, 2024

Rink will join Cordova on the same visit to Columbus. There is no indication they are a packaged deal, but the pair as some of the best the Lone Star State has to offer. Rink is more likely to play on the interior at 6-foot, 2-inches and 270-pounds, and he’s the No. 34 defensive lineman and 329th overall prospect.

Indiana 2025 tight end Brock Schott sets up unofficial visit

#Top247 tight end Brock Schott has three big visits on deck, and a few others in the works. Where will he end up? We'll know in the coming months. These are three heavy-hitters that he likes a lot. VIP Story: https://t.co/Jx259YUwzg@BrockSchott @247Sports / @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/mPIUdJf8mQ — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 17, 2024

Ohio State might not need to look far to fill its tight end in the 2025 class as Schott is a big time target. At 6-foot, 3-inches and 215-pounds, Schott is one of the best in the country, ranking as the No. 8 at his position and 187th overall.

Georgia 2025 offensive lineman Mason Short has Ohio State in his top 4

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Mason Short is down to 4️⃣ Schools! The 6’6 310 IOL from Evans, GA is ranked as a Top 10 IOL in the ‘25 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/UM6yf0vxeo pic.twitter.com/EcsCtqNE3c — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 16, 2024

Short was committed to Alabama, but has since opened up his recruitment and isn’t even considering the Crimson Tide at the moment. A massive lineman, who stands 6-foot, 5-inches and 305-pounds, the Buckeyes are in a battle for his verbal.

Defensive assistant Gerren DuHart is recruiting at a high level

You know what time it is!! 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/W3vgDuqGYH — Gerren DuHart (@CoachDuHart) February 18, 2024

A lot of Ohio State football’s recruiting success has to be attributed to Gerren DuHart. He’s been instrumental in multiple prospects coming to Columbus and is finally getting his just due.

Ohio State cornerback commit Devin Sanchez working hard at his craft and recruiting

Sanchez is one of two Buckeye 5-star cornerback commits and he’s still working hard at improving. He did so with another Ohio State target, Dorian Brew, who is highly considering playing in Columbus after his family moved away from Ohio during this past football season.

