Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. builds the perfect Buckeye wide receiver

Marvin Harrison Jr. will go down as one of the most talented wide receivers ever to play for the Ohio State Football program.

The junior has been around the game his whole life, his father being a Hall of Fame receiver, so he has seen plenty of talented players. What we don’t know are which of his former or current teammates would make the perfect wide receiver.

Thankfully CBS Sports had us covered when they asked Harrison Jr. to do just that. The Buckeye had to pick players from six different categories; speed, athleticism, ball skills, versatility, after catch, and route running. Find out below who the potential No. 1 draft pick selected to make his perfect receiver.

Speed - Chris Olave

Why it makes sense

Olave ran a 4.26, 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and although he doesn’t seem like he’s moving fast, he sure is.

Athleticism - Garrett Wilson

This is the best catch by Garrett Wilson, when he played at Ohio State. The way he leaped up in air,that high, to catch the ball. Unreal. #GoBucks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7wm8JgnQIA — Carrie Lynn (@OSUFAN4U2NV) March 5, 2022

Why it makes sense

We knew this early with Wilson, especially after his acrobatic catch against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. He continued to impress the rest of his time in the scarlet and gray.

Ball skills - Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s performance in the Rose Bowl vs. Utah was out of this world ✈️ 🌹 15 REC 🌹 347 yards 🌹 3 TDs@jaxon_smith1 | @Bucknuts247 pic.twitter.com/pGiwkdW9YI — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 5, 2022

Why it makes sense

It was another freshman that flashed early when Smith-Njigba made the amazing touchdown catch in the back of the end zone, we knew he was going to be great.

Versatility - Emeka Egbuka

Emeka Egbuka's highlights from last year are RIDICULOUS!!!! He's about to have an insane year… pic.twitter.com/40TiSbWqFA — Drive The Lane (@DriveTheLanePod) August 30, 2023

Why it makes sense

Egbuka lines up inside and out, runs jet sweeps and reverses to put himself in positions to exploit defenses. Plus, he returns kicks. Harrison Jr. got this one right as well.

Catch after - Xavier Johnson

Posting one Ohio State highlight every day until Ohio State football is back: Xavier Johnson pic.twitter.com/Wg98wGWfcD — JR’s Rankings 🌰🅾️⭕️ (@jrs_rankings) April 17, 2023

Why it makes sense

I understand what Harrison Jr. was doing here but Johnson isn’t that guy in my eyes. This one should go to Smith-Njiba, just watch the 2022 Rose Bowl for proof.

Route running - Himself

.@MarvHarrisonJr built his perfect @OhioStateFB wide receiver. 🌰 What would you change? pic.twitter.com/X5oatuoDZp — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) August 30, 2023

Why it makes sense

Impressive being humble and not picking himself for every spot. Harrison Jr. is arguably the best route runner of the group and knows his own game very well.

[lawrence-related id=116060]

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire