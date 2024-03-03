Ohio State football makes trimmed down list for 2025 Florida offensive lineman

Ohio State football typically goes to Florida each recruiting cycle and returns North with more than a few great prospects.

Last cycle it was wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Leroy Roker, and in the 2025 class there’s already a commitment from wide receiver Jayvan Boggs. The Buckeyes are looking to bring a few others to Columbus and one of them is offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn.

The 6-foot, 3-inch and 285-pound IMG Academy prospect narrowed his list on Saturday to 12 teams. It may seem like a lot for the No. 20 interior offensive lineman and 380th overall player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but it’s still a good sign for the Buckeyes.

To all the coaches who recruited me. Thank you for believing in me! pic.twitter.com/6QBZWDa8F4 — Kaden Strayhorn (@kaden_strayhorn) March 2, 2024

Strayhorn’s ranking may seem like it’s a bit low considering his offer list, so expect him to rise in the rankings once his senior season begins.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire