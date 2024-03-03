Advertisement

Ohio State football makes trimmed down list for 2025 Florida offensive lineman

Michael Chen
·1 min read

Ohio State football typically goes to Florida each recruiting cycle and returns North with more than a few great prospects.

Last cycle it was wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Leroy Roker, and in the 2025 class there’s already a commitment from wide receiver Jayvan Boggs. The Buckeyes are looking to bring a few others to Columbus and one of them is offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn.

The 6-foot, 3-inch and 285-pound IMG Academy prospect narrowed his list on Saturday to 12 teams. It may seem like a lot for the No. 20 interior offensive lineman and 380th overall player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but it’s still a good sign for the Buckeyes.

Strayhorn’s ranking may seem like it’s a bit low considering his offer list, so expect him to rise in the rankings once his senior season begins.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire