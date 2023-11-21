Ohio State football makes top 3 for 4-star 2025 Georgia tight end

With Ohio State football featuring tight end Cade Stover in a much more prominent role on offense, it’s been a bit easier for the Buckeye coaching staff to gain interest from recruits.

One of those is Georgia’s Emaree Winston, a class of 2025 tight end who stands 6-foot, 2-inches and weighs 235-pounds. The No. 12 player at his position and 253rd overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings visited Columbus earlier this month, and that trip left a lasting impact.

It was enough to keep the Buckeyes inside Winston’s top three, which he announced on Tuesday afternoon. His other two finalists are UCF and Texas.

Winston is expect to make a decision soon, so the Buckeyes will know if the talented tight end will be joining the 2025 class.

