Ohio State football makes top 3 for 4-star 2025 Georgia tight end
With Ohio State football featuring tight end Cade Stover in a much more prominent role on offense, it’s been a bit easier for the Buckeye coaching staff to gain interest from recruits.
One of those is Georgia’s Emaree Winston, a class of 2025 tight end who stands 6-foot, 2-inches and weighs 235-pounds. The No. 12 player at his position and 253rd overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings visited Columbus earlier this month, and that trip left a lasting impact.
It was enough to keep the Buckeyes inside Winston’s top three, which he announced on Tuesday afternoon. His other two finalists are UCF and Texas.
Final 3 let’s go @CoachJeffBanks @CoachB_Blackmon @CoachKee @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/BNzu9wd4YH
— Emaree Winston (@e_wins2025) November 21, 2023
Winston is expect to make a decision soon, so the Buckeyes will know if the talented tight end will be joining the 2025 class.
