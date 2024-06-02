Ohio State football makes top 4 for elite Texas linebacker while on official visit

Ohio State football hosted multiple prospects for official visits this weekend and it looks like the weekend has been very successful.

Texas 2025 linebacker Riley Pettijohn is one of the players that made the trip to Columbus, and in no coincidence, he dropped his top four list while on campus. The 6-foot, 2-inch and 205-pound star has the Buckeyes, USC, Texas and Texas A&M as his finalists.

As the nations No. 31 overall prospect and 4th rated linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Pettijohn would be a major recruiting win for any the remaining schools still in the running. Ohio State currently has two commits at the position, Eli Lee and Tarvos Alford.

It seems like there is room for just one more linebacker in the 2025 class, and the Buckeyes would love for Pettijohn to be that final addition.

