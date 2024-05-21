Ohio State football makes top three for five-star receiver

Following the recruitment of Dakorien Moore has been similar to riding a roller coaster with the constant news updates. The Texas product is a five-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and has been labelled by virtually every recruiting service as an instant impact type of talent.

The consensus top five player in the country was previously committed to LSU, but announced his decommitment over this past weakened. Most pundits considered Ohio State to be out of the running for the young stud since he has been committed since last summer, but we now know he has narrowed his list down to three schools and the Buckeyes made the cut.

He has set an official visit to Columbus on May 31 and will follow that visit with a visit to Texas on June 14, with his last visit to Oregon taking place on June 21. Most still see Ohio State as a longshot, but time will tell.

BREAKING: Following his decommitment from LSU, five-star Duncanville (Texas) WR Dakorien Moore is down to three and has official visits booked for his finalists Details and analysis: https://t.co/hDUZpqnNuu pic.twitter.com/aoQYBung0Z — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) May 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire