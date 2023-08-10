Ohio State football makes Texas 5-star cornerbacks final five

Ohio State Football has done a great job of reloading talent in its secondary and it looks like the Buckeyes might not be finished in the 2024 recruiting class.

Already with commitments from Aaron Scott, Bryce West, Miles Lockhart, and Jaylen McClain with Garrett Stover potentially lining up at the position, the Buckeyes have reloaded.

There are still a few big recruits that could join them, one of them being Texas cornerback Kobe Black. The 6-foot, 190-pound defender took his official visit to Columbus in mid-June, and now has make it known which five schools are still on his list along with OSU: Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon and LSU.

BREAKING: Five-Star CB Kobe Black is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’2 200 CB from Waco, TX is ranked as a Top 25 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/vaWMRooTFY pic.twitter.com/UGQZnAAWxq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 10, 2023

Every school on his final list would love to land Black, as he’s ranked as the No. 3 cornerback and 24th overall player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. If he was to join the Ohio State recruiting class, it would be another big recruiting win for the Buckeyes.

