Ohio State football makes move up in 2023 team recruiting rankings after last 247Sports update

Sometimes things go a little under the radar and that’s exactly what happened with the last 2023 team composite rankings from 247Sports. The popular recruiting service updated its final rankings for every player in the recruiting cycle. And with it, an Ohio State recruiting class that was somewhat light on numbers and not as highly thought of got a bit of a bump.

It wasn’t a major bump, and there’s still not the volume of players a lot of other schools have, or probably not even what the Buckeyes would like to have, but it is a bump nonetheless.

It’s a little like splitting hairs for a class that was already a top ten one, but it’s noteworthy to realize that maybe the crop of players that the Ohio State staff identified is one that is better than expected and that the evaluation OSU went through was a good one.

Here’s where Ohio State lands in the final top ten 247Sports Team Composite Rankings once all the final updating to the 2023 player profiles have been completed.

Oregon Ducks

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 28

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 17

Three Star Commits | 10

Total Score | 273.71

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marcus Freeman was reportedly offered D-coordinator gig at Ohio State

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 22

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 20

Three Star Commits | 4

Total Score | 274.33

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel leaves the field after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 25

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 12

Three Star Commits | 12

Total Score | 276.49

Miami Hurricanes

Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes helmets sit on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 25

Five Star Commits | 2

Four Star Commits | 15

Three Star Commits | 7

Total Score | 286.62

LSU Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 12: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers talks to the officials in the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 25

Five Star Commits | 2

Four Star Commits | 16

Three Star Commits | 7

Total Score | 288.50

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Oklahoma won 16-13. Syndication: The Oklahoman

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 26

Five Star Commits | 3

Four Star Commits | 13

Three Star Commits | 10

Total Score | 288.97

Ohio State Buckeyes

Predicting every game on the Ohio State football schedule for 2023

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Head Coach Ryan Day watches warm up before their NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Brooke LaValley-The Columbus Dispatch

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 20

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 18

Three Star Commits | 1

Total Score | 289.05

Texas Longhorns

Nov 10, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 24

Five Star Commits | 4

Four Star Commits | 13

Three Star Commits | 7

Total Score | 305.28

Georgia Bulldogs

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Ohio State at the Peach Bowl

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 26

Five Star Commits | 5

Four Star Commits | 17

Three Star Commits | 4

Total Score | 315.76

Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 28

Five Star Commits | 9

Four Star Commits | 18

Three Star Commits | 1

Total Score | 227.69

