Ohio State football makes final 5 for 2025 high 4-star offensive tackle

If there is one big need for the 2025 recruiting cycle for Ohio State football, it’s on the offensive line.

The size of the 2024 OL class was on the higher end, but the majority of signees won’t see the field for a few years. That doesn’t mean they won’t turn out to be a solid class, but there isn’t an early impact player in the group.

That looks to be changing for this current cycle, as the Buckeyes already have a commitment from in-state tackle Carter Lowe, but there are other big fish still out there. One of them is Georgia’s 6-foot, 5-inch and 262-pound tackle. josh petty, who on Tuesday morning released his top five schools with Ohio State making the cut.

🚨NEWS🚨 5-star IOL Josh Petty is down to Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Tennessee, FSU and Stanford, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️ Read: https://t.co/aNk7PfgYCl pic.twitter.com/sbJRBKRvp1 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 4, 2024

Also included for the nations No. 32 overall prospect and 5th tackle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings is Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Florida State and Stanford. It very much seems like the school with the best academics and athletics will win out in the end for Petty.

