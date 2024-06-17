Ohio State football makes adjustment to 2025 nonconference schedule

According to a release from the Ohio State Department of Athletics on Monday, the OSU football program has made a couple of adjustments to its 2025 schedule.

The Buckeyes were originally scheduled to host UConn on October 18, but that game has been mutually canceled between the two institutions. In addition, Ohio State has added a game on Sept. 6 vs. FCS opponent, Grambling State. That was originally an open date after the Buckeyes host the Texas Longhorns just a week earlier. OSU will face the Ohio Bobcats the following Saturday after the matchup with Grambling.

So, if you are keeping track, the 2025 schedule as we know it, looks like the following with the remainder of the docket to come out later.

Ohio State 2025 Nonconference Schedule

Aug. 30 – Texas

Sept. 6 – Grambling

Sept. 13 – Ohio

In addition, beyond 2025, here’s how things look with nonconference opponents through 2028:

Ohio State 2026 Nonconference Schedule

Sept. 5 – Ball State

Sept. 12 – at Texas

Sept. 19 – Kent State

Ohio State 2027 Nonconference Schedule

Sept. 4 – Bowling Green

Sept. 11 – New Hampshire

Sept. 18 – Alabama

Ohio State 2028 Nonconference Schedule

Sept. 2 – Buffalo

Sept. 9 – at Alabama

Sept. 16 – Northern Illinois

We’ll bring any other schedule additions or modifications that occur as they are made available.

