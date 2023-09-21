Ohio State football mailbag: What's the Buckeyes' biggest challenge at Notre Dame?

Ohio State’s marquee nonconference game is here.

The Buckeyes are set to visit Notre Dame for the first time since 1996, a top-10 matchup on Saturday night that figures to shape both teams’ pursuit of a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The anticipated primetime showdown drew nearly all of the questions submitted for this week’s mailbag, so let’s dive into all the facets for this showdown.

Note: Questions are from The Dispatch’s subscriber text group and are lightly edited for clarity.

What's the biggest challenge the Bucks face with ND?

The gap in experience at quarterback could prove the biggest one. Sam Hartman, who transferred to Notre Dame after five seasons at Wake Forest, has made 49 career starts, while Kyle McCord has only four under his belt.

It’s a script that is flipped from last season’s meeting in Columbus when C.J. Stroud was behind center for Ohio State and the Irish had turned to a first-time starter in Tyler Buchner. Stroud was the difference, throwing for two touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ rally.

Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws in the third quarter against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The first three weeks were encouraging for McCord, and his passing performance in last week’s win over Western Kentucky, was almost perfect with nearly as many touchdowns (three) as interceptions (four). Day has praised his poise, a trait that would certainly help him in the setting he should expect in South Bend.

But it’s also so rare for the Buckeyes not to have the clear-cut advantage at this position. The last instance was most likely the College Football Playoff semifinal games against Clemson in 2020 and 2019 when the Tigers had Trevor Lawrence on their side.

Hartman is not only an experienced passer, but a capable one. He’s thrown more touchdowns (13) than any other passer in the Football Bowl Subdivision without an interception and his pass efficiency rating of 217.8 is No. 3. The savviness is an X-factor.

There are other challenges in this matchup for the Buckeyes, from getting the Irish’s offense off the field on third down to holding up against their offensive line, but the stakes are high for McCord to measure up and connect with his targets.

With a QB from Wake Forest that has the Irish excited, is OSU's secondary up to the task?

Let’s continue with Hartman, who has been an upgrade for the Irish at quarterback, adds a new element to the rematch and has generated a lot of intrigue.

Through four games, Hartman has been able to push the offense vertically, throwing seven passes of at least 40 yards, including touchdowns of 40, 75 and 76 yards. There are dozens of quarterbacks who take deep shots on a more frequent basis than Hartman. Notre Dame leans on its ground game a bit. But Hartman hasn’t missed much when he airs it out.

That’s reason for the back end of the Buckeyes’ defense to be prepared for those shots. The secondary has held up so far, led by the resurgence of cornerback Denzel Burke. There are 24 teams in the FBS that have yet to surrender a pass of at least 40 yards, and Ohio State is one of them.

Coach Day said when asked about the RB depth chart re: Miyan Williams, that Day is "rolling backs". Do you think he is looking to see who has the hot hand for a given game and willing to let that RB get the bulk of the carries for that game or is it just situational?

TreVeyon Henderson looks like the clear No. 1 back. He's started all three games and leads the Buckeyes with 30 carries.

There is a bit of a pattern. All of Henderson’s carries have come through the first three quarters. The ones in the fourth quarter have largely gone to Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams. In particular, the Buckeyes have leaned on Williams to grind out yards and ice the game. He's seen 11 of 18 carries come in the fourth quarter, while Trayanum's have been more evenly distributed.

Both are a change of pace to Henderson, and Williams has also been used in short-yardage situations. Three of his carries at Indiana came when Ohio State was inside the 10-yard line.

Can our line give McCord adequate protection?

The Buckeyes’ offensive line has been trending in the right direction, especially in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, McCord was pressured on only five of 46 dropbacks (10.8%) against Western Kentucky and Youngstown State after he was under pressure on eight of 34 (23.5%) at Indiana.

It’s had issues with penalties, but there is reason to think it should hold up against Notre Dame’s front, which is adjusting with Isaiah Foskey no longer its anchor. The Irish rank No. 74 in the nation in sacks (six) and No. 68 in sack rate (6.25%) after it was No. 13 in both categories last season.

Do the Buckeyes overall (and the O and D lines in particular) have the competitive fire that will be necessary to prevail in a hostile big-game environment?

The intensity of the offensive line picked up against Western Kentucky. When Henderson ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter, right tackle Josh Fryar began pumping his right arm in celebration as Henderson crossed the goal line. The tough start at Indiana put this unit in the spotlight. Day has also mentioned that players across the roster have been “really fired up” this week, as well.

Part of the mental makeup needed to handle a tough atmosphere is also composure. Can the Buckeyes remain collected, avoiding miscues and not wilting if they fall behind?

What is our defensive coordinator going to do to get a pass rush?

Jim Knowles can be an aggressive play-caller. That was the case when he dialed up blitzes against Michigan last November. Only those led to a series of big plays, and the Buckeyes stumbled, the flash point that led him to alter his philosophy for this fall. He mentioned earlier this month that he was scaling back some of the exotic calls.

“If you live in that world against teams where you have a skill advantage, it can look really nice,” Knowles, “but when you get into the matchup games, I’ve found it can hurt you. You need to be able to adjust.”

Those comments suggest the Buckeyes are not going to send a ton of extra pressure to help out a defensive line that has only three sacks in three games. So, Knowles needs the front four to get after Hartman.

As far as other options, the deployment of Mitchell Melton could be worth watching. Melton, a defensive end who has recovered from last season’s knee injury, lined up as a standup pass rusher in the fourth quarter against Western Kentucky last week and sacked backup quarterback Bronson Barron. Using the “Jack” position in place of an end could be an option.

Knowles said he is “comfortable” using Melton moving forward in that role.

“It’s just got to be a part of the game plan,” Knowles said. “It’s in, and you never know when you’re going to see it.”

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes assistant linebackers coach James Laurinaitis walks on the field during a timeout during the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

What role does James Laurinaitis play in preparations for the game?

Laurinaitis, the former Butkus Award-winning linebacker for the Buckeyes, is now a graduate assistant at his alma mater after being in the same role at Notre Dame a year ago. He’s certainly familiar with the system designed by coach Marcus Freeman and defensive coordinator Al Golden and figures to be able to spot tendencies, but Day was lowkey when asked about that.

Here was the full comment on Laurinaitis’ role: “Not as much as you’d like to think, but he’s done an unbelievable job since he’s been here. He’s helped out a ton being a graduation assistant. He’s a valuable coach. He knows what it’s like to walk in the shoes of an Ohio State football player. He’s played in the NFL. He’s got great experiences he can share with our guys. Our linebackers really enjoy that. He’s been a great addition.”

How good are ND receivers? Lorenzo Styles Jr. was their best one last year and he transferred to OSU. Did they get any in the transfer portal?

The Irish brought in Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith as a graduate transfer, but he medically retired in April right before Styles put his name in the transfer portal. They didn’t add a receiver in the spring transfer window, and there isn’t a clear-cut No. 1 option for Hartman, who spreads it around. Jayden Thomas, who has caught a team-high 12 passes for 188 yards, has a modest 16.5% target share, per PFF.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football mailbag discussing top-10 game at Notre Dame