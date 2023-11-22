Ohio State football mailbag: How do Buckeyes match up with Michigan in trenches?

Ohio State is at the end of the regular season with a trip to archrival Michigan awaiting on Saturday.

A berth in the Big Ten championship game and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff are at stake, among other intriguing subplots to the matchup of unbeaten teams near the top of the rankings at No. 2 and No. 3.

Let’s dive into the anticipated rivalry showdown in this week’s mailbag. Questions were submitted by The Dispatch’s subscriber-text group and lightly edited for clarity.

The battles in the trenches are very important in this game. Can you size up Ohio State's offensive line against Michigan's defensive line, and OSU's defensive line against MU's offensive line? Who is stronger in those trenches?

The line of scrimmage matters in The Game, no question. The last 21 winners between Ohio State and Michigan have been the team with the most rushing yards.

It’s the predominant reason the Wolverines have flipped the rivalry. They out-gained the Buckeyes on the ground 252 yards to 143 last November and 297 yards to 64 in 2001.

Michigan’s pass-rushing duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo also swarmed quarterback C.J. Stroud two years ago, resulting in four sacks and a flurry of pressure in the backfield.

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) scores on a long touchdown run against Ohio State Buckeyes in the fourth quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes might remain at a disadvantage against the Wolverines’ defensive line, which ranks eighth in the Football Bowl Subdivision in adjusted line yards, according to CollegeFootballData.com. Michigan is also among only nine defenses allowing less than 3 yards per carry. Kenneth Grant, a 6-foot-3, 339-pound defensive tackle, is an emerging star in the interior and will be a challenge to block.

Ohio State’s offensive line has trended in the right direction in recent weeks since star running back TreVeyon Henderson returned from an injury, but it’s been somewhat anemic in opening holes over the entire year. Its offensive line is 47th in adjusted line yards.

The better matchup for the Buckeyes is their defensive line against Michigan’s offensive line, which no longer features All-American Olu Oluwatimi as its anchor at center.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been under duress more often this season, pressured on 29.7% of his dropbacks, up from the 25.9% he faced last fall, according to Pro Football Focus. The Wolverines’ offensive line is also 52nd in line yards. Instead of a top-five rushing offense like last season, Michigan has a top-50 rushing offense this fall.

Are we getting "Georgia Ryan" or are we getting "ND Play it safe Ryan"?

The play-calling from Ohio State coach Ryan Day was more aggressive than acknowledged at Notre Dame.

On the first play from scrimmage in the win over the Irish, Marvin Harrison Jr. was streaking down the field, but he was covered and McCord swung a pass to Emeka Egbuka resulting in a loss of yards.

But there was an attempt to air it out, especially early in drives. Sixteen of the Buckeyes’ 25 plays on first down saw McCord throw the ball. They had a 58/42 pass-run split, which was more pass heavy than their 52/48 split in their College Football Playoff semifinal.

McCord went deep as much as Stroud did nine months earlier against Georgia. It’s just that McCord’s passes were completed less often, per PFF.

On passes traveling at least 20 yards in the air, McCord attempted six and connected on one of them when he found Egbuka just short of the goal line on third-and-19 for a 21-yard completion on the Buckeyes’ game-winning touchdown drive.

Six of the seven deep passes from Stroud against the Bulldogs were completed, resulting in 160 yards and three touchdowns.

But the Buckeyes did seem looser against Georgia, especially by comparison to their loss to Michigan at the end of the season. Day considered that premise on Tuesday.

“I think every year, you evaluate what’s gone on,” he said, “and you try to do the best you can to fix the things don’t go well and enhance the things that do go well. I think there were a lot of things that went on in the game looking back on it. You learn from it and move on.”

I’d expect them to not be as tight as last year.

What's the consensus on J.J. McCarthy. Is it trust or deception that they haven't thrown the ball down the field? I could see either being true, and I felt that way last year, and you know what happened then.

I do think McCarthy is going to take some shots downfield. He has attempted 42 passes of 20 yards or more in the air, a total that is the third-most among quarterbacks in the Big Ten, as the PFF data shows. Only Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa with 69 and Purdue's Hudson Card with 49 have attempted more passes at that depth. McCarthy has thrown more deep balls than McCord, the Buckeyes’ passer. By one. McCord has 41.

But the Wolverines have been more vanilla at times in recent weeks. Most notably, McCarthy did not throw a pass in the second half of a win at Penn State two weeks ago, and among his eight attempts from the first half, none traveled more than 10 yards, per PFF.

The recent trend could be the result of Jim Harbaugh’s absence or an incentive to bottle things up with The Game approaching. Harbaugh is no longer the primary play-caller for the Wolverines, but he does have an effect on game management.

With a matchup of this magnitude, it’s difficult to picture Michigan abandoning this element of its offense. McCarthy has been accurate on deep balls, too, completing 24 of 42 with 10 resulting in touchdowns. Only one resulted in an interception.

Did Michigan have the most challenging game of the season so far against Maryland? Has OSU faced tougher challenges?

The Buckeyes have had a more challenging schedule, largely a result of their road trip to Notre Dame, which is no longer unbeaten, but No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings. All three of the Wolverines’ nonconference opponents were against Group of Five Conference teams, though it should be noted that UNLV has proven better than anticipated as it sits atop the Mountain West present.

Their Big Ten schedules were almost entirely identical with the exception of one West Division crossover game. Ohio State visited Wisconsin, while Michigan went to Nebraska. The Badgers are a game ahead of the Cornhuskers and 34 spots higher in the SP+ rankings at No. 31.

But prevailing opinion remains that the Buckeyes are more battle-tested as a result of that September trip to South Bend.

If needed down the stretch, how much can the running back from Memphis play and still maintain his redshirt?

Dallan Hayden could play at Michigan or in a potential Big Ten championship game and qualify for a redshirt since players can appear in four games and remain eligible for one under NCAA rules. Hayden has appeared in three games at this point between Indiana, Purdue and Minnesota.

The NCAA last year issued a one-time, blanket waiver exempting bowl games, including the College Football Playoff, from counting toward the four-game redshirt rule. Day suggested that would be the case again.

“The way that it’s been done in the past is you get four games and then you have postseason,” he said.

Update on injury players, most notably Tommy Eichenberg and Mike Hall.

On the “Buckeye Roundtable” on 97.1 The Fan on Monday night, Day said he that he was expecting to “have all the bullets in the chamber.”

That should include both Eichenberg and Hall.

Day previously mentioned that Eichenberg would be available at Michigan, and Hall also told Eleven Warriors at a Thanksgiving event on Monday that he plans to play.

Safety Lathan Ransom is out for the regular season and was seen in a walking boot when he was introduced for festivities on Senior Day, but the Buckeyes appear largely healthy on both sides of the ball.

Do we know anything about Roman Wilson's injury?

Wilson, the Wolverines’ leading receiver, left in the first quarter of their win at Maryland on Saturday when he took a hard hit from Dante Trader Jr., who was flagged for targeting before it was overturned.

Sherrone Moore, the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach who has been the acting head coach in place of Harbaugh, later indicated that Wilson was held out as a precaution for a possible head injury.

Speaking with reporters in Ann Arbor two days later, Moore said that Wilson “should be good to go.”

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football mailbag on rivalry matchup with Michigan