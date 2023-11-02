Ohio State football mailbag: Do these Buckeyes compare with 2002 title team?

Welcome to the latest Ohio State football mailbag. The Buckeyes continue to march along and remain unbeaten entering the last month of the regular season following a win at Wisconsin last Saturday.

Let’s get right to questions, which have been submitted by The Dispatch's subscriber text group. They have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

This year's team in some ways is reminiscent of the 2002 championship team, which seemed always to be living on the edge with close games. (That team probably gave some Buckeye fans heart attacks.) How do the two teams compare in quality of personnel and performance?

Narrow wins. Clutch quarterbacks. Tough defenses. It’s not a strain to draw parallels with the 2002 Buckeyes.

But let’s first recall just how many close calls Jim Tressel’s bunch survived 21 years ago. Seven of their 14 victories were decided by one possession, including five of their eight wins in the Big Ten.

The margins were razor-thin. They needed touchdowns late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead of Cincinnati, Purdue and Michigan. Holy Buckeye, eh? Wins over Illinois and Miami in the Bowl Championship Series championship game were also settled in overtime.

Ohio State's Kenny Peterson, left, and Matt Wilhelm kiss the championship trophy after the Buckeyes beat Miami 31-24 in two overtimes in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 3, 2003.

This year’s group has remained unbeaten by more comfortable margins, a bit easier on the collective blood pressure of Buckeye Nation. Only two of Ohio State’s eight wins this fall have been one-possession games.

The basic performance metrics give the current Buckeyes a slight edge right now:

2023

Points per game: 32.5

Yards per play: 6.5

Opponent points per game: 10

Opponent yards per play: 3.95

2002

Points per game: 29.3

Yards per play: 5.6

Opponent points per game: 13.1

Opponent yards per play: 4.7

The tenor of games is different, of course. This is not the Tresselball era. The Buckeyes have a near 50/50 run/pass split with Kyle McCord or Devin Brown dropping back on 48.1% of their offensive snaps. Their passing frequency was 37.7% with Craig Krenzel under center. More points should follow.

Keep this in mind with the personnel. The 2002 Buckeyes had a lot of NFL talent. Every starter on their defense was drafted in the following years, including Chris Gamble who played cornerback as well as receiver and returner. All of them were taken within the first five rounds. Seven others on offense were drafted, too. Not to mention kicker Mike Nugent who went in the second round in 2005.

Ohio State at the moment has its share of high-end prospects. Wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are seen as likely first-round selections next spring. Harrison is a potential top-five pick. Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau could go among the first 32 picks as well.

But the prevalence of draft picks starting on both sides of the ball in 2002 should not be taken for granted. That’s a high bar.

When I shared this question with columnist Rob Oller, who covered both teams, he pointed to the climax from 2002 when the Buckeyes toppled Miami to win it all. The Hurricanes were seeking a second consecutive national title and riding a 34-game winning streak. Commentators declared them as of the best teams ever.

The Buckeyes weren’t always dominant that season, but they beat a dominant program in the end.

A similar situation could play out again. It is possible Ohio State could meet Georgia in the postseason. The two-time defending champion has won 25 in a row, and if the unbeaten stretch continues up until the College Football Playoff final in Houston, it would reach 31.

Stopping the Bulldogs from a three-peat? That would put the Buckeyes in the company of 2002.

Why was Cade Stover not included in the passing game last week?

Stover finished without a catch for only the second time this season at Wisconsin last weekend, and like in the Buckeyes’ 35-7 win over Youngstown State, the tight end was not targeted by McCord.

This was not by design.

“it wasn’t for a lack of trying,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said. “There were several plays that we designed that didn’t go his way. Sometimes that happens. He played a great game.”

The most obvious instance in which Stover was to be factor was when McCord threw his first interception late in the first quarter. As McCord rolled to his right after a play-action at the Badgers’ 9-yard line, Stover was to follow on a route over the middle, but was caught up in a web of defenders. They just didn’t connect.

It should be pointed out as well that the Buckeyes were a lot more run heavy against the Badgers with the return of TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield.

They had 57/43 run/pass split, resulting in a season-low passing frequency with fewer targets to go around on the whole.

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a touchdown pass in front of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean (10) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State won 24-10.

With Harrison only 456 yards away from being the Ohio State all-time leading receiver in yards, do we think he could get to that number against TTUN? Would love to see him get a couple of 3 touchdown games as well to have a shot at that record in the bowl game. Thoughts on the likelihood of that?

Harrison is actually a little further off from passing Michael Jenkins at the top of Ohio State’s all-time receiving yards list. Jenkins had 2,898 receiving yards from 2000-03. Harrison has 2,291, putting him 607 from matching Jenkins.

With an average of 111 receiving yards per game this season, Harrison would need six games to set the career record. So, count the four remaining games in the regular season, followed by a potential Big Ten championship game and bowl game or playoff. His pace did accelerate in October, averaging 138 yards per game, making it possible for an earlier push.

I’d consider this somewhat likely. There isn’t a wide margin for error if he misses a game with injury or the Buckeyes are unable to reach the conference championship game.

Many/most of Kyle McCord's mistakes (intentional grounding, fumbling, forcing passes into triple coverage, lack of pocket awareness) seem to come from a lack of game experience. Would playing McCord more in mop-up time last year and giving him more game experience have helped him be further along this year?

It would not have hurt, but I’m skeptical that scenario would have given him any sort of significant advantage.

Had McCord come a series or two earlier as the backup behind C.J. Stroud last season, those situations would have largely involved him handing the ball off to a running back.

It’s garbage time, and sportsmanship usually dictates things at that point. Teams aren’t throwing the ball. Defenses aren’t bringing exotic blitzes. Clock is getting milked. It wouldn’t fully replicate his current experience as a starter.

Who is going to be the 3rd team running back?

Expect Dallan Hayden to be the third-string running back with Miyan Williams out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Hayden has been the fourth-string and stepped up at Purdue, rushing for 76 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

But it’s not a guarantee that Hayden will seize Williams’ role as the short-yardage back or late-game option.

The preference has been for Hayden to redshirt, and it seems unlikely that the plan would change for him to get a small handful of carries here or three. (If you’re keeping track, Hayden can appear in two more games and remain eligible for a redshirt).

It’s more likely that Chip Trayanum absorbs Williams’ carries as the backup, and receiver Xavier Johnson provides another option in the backfield. Johnson has run the ball 11 times over the last three games.

If either Henderson or Trayanum goes down for a period of time, that’s when Hayden would seem like the true third-string back.

God forbid that McCord goes down. With Brown out who is the 3rd string QB and will he get any practice reps this week?

Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia would be the third-string passer. He and Lincoln Kienholz were due to get more reps last week after Brown went down against Penn State.

Day suggested they would largely work with the second-team.

Gebbia started five games with the Beavers, including two against Oregon, their chief rival.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

