Ohio State football mailbag: How can the Buckeyes stop Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa?

Ohio State is back from an idle week.

After being off last weekend, the Buckeyes are set to host Maryland on Saturday in a matchup of unbeatens.

The Terrapins gave them a major scare last November in College Park, but have not toppled the Buckeyes since joining the Big Ten in 2014.

The upcoming game drew a majority of the questions for this week’s mailbag, as submitted by The Dispatch’s subscriber text group.

I am worried about Maryland. With all the hype about Penn State and Michigan, are we thinking of the Maryland quarterback and how we can stop him?

Taulia Tagovailoa is, indeed, on Ohio State’s radar. Coach Ryan Day on Tuesday mentioned his experience and playmaking. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles followed up by referring to him as a “dynamic player.”

They know this firsthand. When the Buckeyes visited the Terrapins last season, Tagovailoa threw and ran for three touchdowns and engineered a lot of explosive plays. Five of the 26 passes he completed went for 25 yards or more.

He was also rarely rattled by the Buckeyes’ pass rush. Take a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter. Tagovailoa was nearly sacked by defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who grabbed his left shoulder pad, but he kept rolling to his right and scanning for a target in the end zone. He had almost reached the sideline by the time he found Jeshaun Jones open for a touchdown.

Disrupting Tagovailoa is difficult. So far this season, he has seen only 4.3% of the pressures he's faced turn into sacks, according to data from Pro Football Focus. It’s the second-lowest pressure-to-sack rate among starting quarterbacks in the Big Ten. If the Buckeyes are unable to convert pressures into sacks, they’ll need to be disciplined in the back end as Tagovailoa extends plays.

Ohio State has faced veteran quarterbacks in previous weeks between Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman and Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed, but neither is as creative as Tagovailoa.

How does the Buckeyes' offensive line stack up against Maryland's defensive line? How have the Terrapins fared in trying to stop the third- and fourth-and-short runs?

While the Buckeyes have had issues in short-yardage situations since last season, they were in the spotlight at Notre Dame, most notably an end-around with Emeka Egbuka on fourth down at the Irish’s 11-yard line that was stuffed, nearly hampering their comeback with 4:12 left.

The matchup with Maryland could prove more favorable. Excluding garbage time snaps, the Terrapins’ defense ranks 106th in the nation in rushing power success rate at 82.3%, according to collegefootballdata.com. The metric measures the percentage of runs with 2 yards or less to go that resulted in a first down or touchdown, meaning teams have converted on an average of four out of five times against Maryland. This is an opportunity for the Buckeyes to start picking up the tough yards.

The offensive line has been offensive. Maryland will more than likely bring pressure and lots of it. What can the coaches do to help the line?

In his first month as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, Kyle McCord showed an ability to get rid of the ball quickly, compensating for an inexperience offensive line that is bound to surrender pressure. McCord’s average time to throw has been 2.66 seconds, the fastest among the Big Ten’s starting passers, according to PFF.

The Buckeyes should continue to put McCord in situations that allow him to distribute to his targets at a fast pace and put less stress on the line.

Fans always believe that the playbook doesn't get fully opened up until a game that will be a true test. After the challenge that the Terps posed last year, do you think that the staff would be prepared to fully open the playbook for this matchup or are we going to have to wait for PSU and M?

Day acknowledged this ahead of the road trip to Notre Dame when he said they want to keep curveballs and change-ups. They’ll need to throw some at Tagovailoa.

Even if Knowles is blitzing less often this fall, he’s still been creative in the looks he throws at opposing quarterbacks. There was a third-and-5 early in the second quarter against the Irish when both defensive tackles Mike Hall Jr. and Tyleik Williams dropped into pass coverage as linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers charged into the backfield. It hurried Hartman, who threw a pass off his back foot that was nearly picked off by Williams. The Irish were forced to attempt a field goal from 47 yards that went wide left.

I'm skeptical teams ever truly open their playbook. They're incentivized to save some of their curveballs or change-ups. Some might be works in progress. But this feels like a matchup to use some of them.

How about PSU not wanting to keep us as an opponent? They give up what is usually a good game so they have an easier road to the playoff. So, our quality games become Pac teams, TTUN, and the sometimes Alabama, Texas, etc.

With the Big Ten’s elimination of divisions, Ohio State and Penn State will no longer be annual opponents. The conference did not designate them as protected rivals when it introduced a new scheduling format in June.

From speaking with Buckeyes athletic director Gene Smith at the time, it was also OSU that did not insist on ensuring the series with the Nittany Lions be held each season. It’ll still be pretty frequent. Smith thought they’d meet about three out of every four seasons, though that was before Oregon and Washington were added.

So do you feel that next week's game between Iowa and Wisconsin is basically a B1G West Championship game? I don't see any other team competing for that side of the bracket, do you?

There is likely too much parity in the West for a matchup in mid-October to settle the division. Purdue was atop the standings with three conference losses last season.

But Iowa and Wisconsin do look like the front-runners, and obtaining the head-to-head tiebreaker next weekend could prove significant down the stretch. An advantage for both is their East Division crossover games. Out of title-contending trio of Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, they draw only one. The Hawkeyes lost to the Nittany Lions two weeks ago. The Badgers host the Buckeyes on Halloween weekend. That’s it.

Minnesota, which is perhaps the other most likely threat to capture the West, must host the Wolverines on Saturday and visit the Buckeyes next month. That imbalance gives Iowa and Wisconsin an edge to make it to Indianapolis.

Can you tell us how to watch the Buckeyes vs Boilermakers game if we don't have Peacock?

Find another household that does. Or pay $5.99/month. There otherwise aren't many options for viewing the Buckeyes' Oct. 14 game at Purdue. Ohio State is now on streaming.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

